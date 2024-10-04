Bobrisky spurred the concerns of many after a prophecy about him and his recent trouble with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

A clergyman man was seen on the pulpit warning the crossdresser on dos and don’ts he should abide by after his prison release

The video, which was reportedly recorded on April 1 2024, spurred a fresh round of debate among Nigerians online

An old prophecy about popular Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky’s recent mayhem trended online.

In the clip that has gained wide attention, A clergyman was seen warning Bobrisky on what he should avoid immediately after his prison release to avoid trouble.

Old prophecy on Bobrisky re-emerged online. Credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

The prophet warned Bob not to host any party or celebration until 6 months after his freedom. He also cautioned the internet cessation on trusting people easily with secrets that could possibly land him in trouble.

The footage, which was reportedly made on April 1, 2024, recently emerged online amid Bob’s recent N15m allegations with EFCC.

Watch the video below:

Legit. recalls that Shortly after Bob regained his freedom, a release party was organised to celebrate him and it took place on the same day he left his jail cell.

In a series of videos posted on Instagram by @goldmynetv and spotted by Legit.ng, Bobrisky was surrounded by some of his celebrity friends who partied with him on the boat cruise.

Bobrisky spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

keerah_____:

"Bob did cruise party days after getting out."

kswissluxuryhair:

"Na falz picture wey una dep put together with these people dey vex me."

officialchukwufrankly:

"This is powerful vision but unfortunately he didn't get to see it and this video didn't trend."

realudykevin:

"Let them continue to underestimate prophecies."

my98amazingworld:

"Of everything it's bobrisky God showed you, dey play my fans, just dey play."

captstan101:

"Prophecies ain’t a joke !!!!! I don’t play with it. I was born into Cherubim and Seraphim Church so I understand prophecy."

jeaux_zii:

"So it’s safe to say Bob went to prison, but e no complete the 6months na !"

Bobrisky breaks down amid online backlash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, has shared a scary message on social media after facing backlash over a leaked phone call.

It all started when online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, called out Bob for owing someone N4 million.

This resulted in a heavy backlash against the crossdresser, and he has reacted to the scandal with a scary message

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng