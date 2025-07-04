Actor Lateef Adedemeji shared his thoughts following the tragic news of football star Diogo Jota and his brother's death

In a post on his Instagram, he reflected on the fickleness of life and offered advice to his fans on how to live fully

Many followers agreed with his message, sharing their own thoughts on what he wrote and honoring the two great footballers

Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji has joined his colleagues in the entertainment industry to mourn the tragic deaths of football stars Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva.

The two brothers died in a car accident that left the world in mourning, with many Nigerian entertainers paying tribute to them.

Lateef Adedimeji reminds fans about lesson of life. Photo credit@lateefadedimeji

Source: Instagram

In a post on his Instagram, Adedimeji reflected on the significance of their deaths, reminding his followers that life is unpredictable and not promised.

The actor, who recently produced a biopic, noted that life is fickle, and its owner can choose to take it at any time.

Adedimeji shared a personal reflection, reminiscing about his past and vowing to continue living in a way that pleases God.

Adedimeji advises her fans about life

He emphasized the importance of finding happiness in everything and warned that there are no stars in death, nor is there a “number one”, everything ends once death calls.

Lateef Adedimeji speaks about bis goal in life. Photo credit@lateefadedimeji

Source: Instagram

The movie star questioned why people focus on the downfall of others when life is uncertain and reminded everyone to live each day with peace and respect for others, as life is not truly theirs.

Fans react to Adedimeji's post about Jota

Reacting to all what the actor stated, fans became emotional, they agreed with Adedimeji's post.

Many wished the souls of the departed to rest in peace, and promised to be careful in their dealings with all men. They also prayed for the family of the departed.

See the post here:

What fans said about Adedimeji's post

Tears filled the eyes with the fans who saw the post as they expressed grief in what the actor stated about the late footballer stars. They sent their condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the repose of the souls. Here are comments below:

@sh.aronsexy shared:

"God always. May their souls rest in peace. May we all live to fulfill the number of our days."

@oloriwendytunes wrote:

"Hmmm, live everyday like it’s the last. May the souls of the departed find rest."

@seguntheaktor stated:

"May their souls rest in peace. Lateef tribute is truly touching, many should reflect on it everyday."

@iam_cuteslim2 commented:

"So deep. Life is vanity. We should just be very careful about the way we treat others.

Lateef Adedimeji acts as Wole Soyinka

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the teaser for a biopic about Wole Soyinka, played by Lateef Adedimeji, left people talking online.

Lateef posted a teaser of the soon-to-be-released project, stirring massive reactions online as netizens drooled in anticipation.

The movie was produced by one of his colleagues, Joshua Ojo while Adedimeji played the lead role.

