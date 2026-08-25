The British High Commission in Nigeria announced it will be closed on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, in observance of Eid al-Mawlud

The announcement was made via the official UK in Nigeria X account, which also extended greetings to those marking the occasion

The closure applies to official business at the High Commission on that date

The British High Commission in Nigeria will be shut on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, due to the Eid al-Mawlud public holiday.

The announcement came from the official UK in Nigeria account on X, which confirmed that no official business will be conducted at the High Commission on that day.

The British High Commission in Nigeria announces its Eid al-Mawlud closure. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Eid al-Mawlud Closure Details

Eid al-Mawlud, also known as Mawlid, marks the birth of the Prophet Muhammad and is observed by Muslims across Nigeria and around the world.

The British High Commission said it would join in recognising the occasion by suspending operations for the day.

Alongside the closure notice, the mission extended warm wishes to those celebrating, writing: "Mawlud Mubarak to all those who observe."

Nigerians with scheduled appointments or plans to visit the High Commission on Wednesday, August 26 are advised to make alternative arrangements, as the building will not be open for business on that date.

IOM Nigeria announces closure of migration health centres for Eid

Earlier, Legit.ng the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Nigeria has announced that its Migration Health Assessment Centres (MHAC) in Abuja, Lagos, and Benin City will be shut on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, to mark the Eid el-Maulud public holiday.

The announcement was made by IOM Nigeria via its official X account, informing migrants and stakeholders to plan around the temporary closure.

Source: Legit.ng