Public Holiday: British High Commission in Nigeria to Close on Wednesday August 26 for Eid al-Mawlud
- The British High Commission in Nigeria announced it will be closed on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, in observance of Eid al-Mawlud
- The announcement was made via the official UK in Nigeria X account, which also extended greetings to those marking the occasion
- The closure applies to official business at the High Commission on that date
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The British High Commission in Nigeria will be shut on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, due to the Eid al-Mawlud public holiday.
The announcement came from the official UK in Nigeria account on X, which confirmed that no official business will be conducted at the High Commission on that day.
Eid al-Mawlud Closure Details
Eid al-Mawlud, also known as Mawlid, marks the birth of the Prophet Muhammad and is observed by Muslims across Nigeria and around the world.
The British High Commission said it would join in recognising the occasion by suspending operations for the day.
Alongside the closure notice, the mission extended warm wishes to those celebrating, writing: "Mawlud Mubarak to all those who observe."
Nigerians with scheduled appointments or plans to visit the High Commission on Wednesday, August 26 are advised to make alternative arrangements, as the building will not be open for business on that date.
IOM Nigeria announces closure of migration health centres for Eid
Earlier, Legit.ng the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Nigeria has announced that its Migration Health Assessment Centres (MHAC) in Abuja, Lagos, and Benin City will be shut on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, to mark the Eid el-Maulud public holiday.
The announcement was made by IOM Nigeria via its official X account, informing migrants and stakeholders to plan around the temporary closure.
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng