Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Public Holiday: British High Commission in Nigeria to Close on Wednesday August 26 for Eid al-Mawlud
Nigeria

Public Holiday: British High Commission in Nigeria to Close on Wednesday August 26 for Eid al-Mawlud

by  Ibrahim Sofiyullaha
2 min read
  • The British High Commission in Nigeria announced it will be closed on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, in observance of Eid al-Mawlud
  • The announcement was made via the official UK in Nigeria X account, which also extended greetings to those marking the occasion
  • The closure applies to official business at the High Commission on that date

PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!

The British High Commission in Nigeria will be shut on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, due to the Eid al-Mawlud public holiday.

The announcement came from the official UK in Nigeria account on X, which confirmed that no official business will be conducted at the High Commission on that day.

The British High Commission building remains closed for the Eid al-Mawlud holiday.
The British High Commission in Nigeria announces its Eid al-Mawlud closure. Photo: Getty
Source: Getty Images

Eid al-Mawlud Closure Details

Eid al-Mawlud, also known as Mawlid, marks the birth of the Prophet Muhammad and is observed by Muslims across Nigeria and around the world.

Read also

Eid-el-Maulud: Tinubu urges Muslims to pray for Nigeria, support vulnerable

PAY ATTENTION: From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram!

The British High Commission said it would join in recognising the occasion by suspending operations for the day.

Alongside the closure notice, the mission extended warm wishes to those celebrating, writing: "Mawlud Mubarak to all those who observe."

Nigerians with scheduled appointments or plans to visit the High Commission on Wednesday, August 26 are advised to make alternative arrangements, as the building will not be open for business on that date.

IOM Nigeria announces closure of migration health centres for Eid

Earlier, Legit.ng the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Nigeria has announced that its Migration Health Assessment Centres (MHAC) in Abuja, Lagos, and Benin City will be shut on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, to mark the Eid el-Maulud public holiday.

The announcement was made by IOM Nigeria via its official X account, informing migrants and stakeholders to plan around the temporary closure.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha avatar

Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng

Hot:
Japan Morning prayer messages Uk student visa Heart touching messages Gillian turner