Egungun’s Wife Cries Out Over Blackmail, Speaks of Her Role in Selections of Ladies in His Videos
- Content creator Egungun of Lagos’ wife Poshotah has opened up on the trouble that has hit their marriage recently
- Poshotah in a touching post revealed that a Snapchat user is threatening to release her husband’s private video
- The young woman further narrated how the bedroom moment got to the blackmailer and the amount of money demanded of them
Poshotah, wife of Nigerian content creator Kuye Oghenevwede Adegoke, popularly known as Egungun of Lagos, has publicly addressed a blackmail situation affecting their marriage.
Poshotah shared that a Snapchat user had screen-recorded a private video that Egungun had intended to send her while travelling, but mistakenly shared it on their story.
The blackmailer is now demanding 20 million naira and threatening Poshotah.
In a detailed post on social media, Poshotah opened up about her relationship with Egungun, revealing that they had been together for 6-7 years before getting married.
She also disclosed that it was her idea for Egungun to create content around Lagos BBL ladies and that 80% of the women featured on his show come through her connections.
Poshotah called for support from their fans and followers as she and her husband navigate the situation with the blackmailer.
See her post below:
What Netizens are saying
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
realannjay:
"I like the fact that his wife came out to speak."
empressjudas:
"Na preek we never see before. The way Nigeria dey treat nude ehn."
kvng_mst:
"As Una don first the blackmailer confess say una do. No worry una don de ahead of the game. Make Una small small de record una self. This pornographyy influence seems unending."
haybeststitches:
"Make them realese the video Make we watched 👀 am I dey telegram dey wait."
jedoshotit:
"Snapchat eh.. if you don’t know how to use it. You go dey post your private life for main story thinking you sent it to a particular person."
ckgramm:
"Next generation go too funny man, "emeka no be your mama nuudes be this"
empress_electronics_:
"Good this is the best way ! Announce it before they announce you! A proud wife and more."
niolami_:
"You sure say na you hin wan send am to ? Abi you dey do pami sile ma pami Si ta."
Egungun involved in accident with new Benz
In previous report the Nigerian media personality and content creator was involved in a car crash, to the dismay of fans.
On September 20, 2024, a video made the rounds of the social media influencer inside his crashed Benz, which he recently acquired.
In the clip, Egugun was surrounded by a large crowd of people who made videos of the situation, which appeared to have been between him and another road user whose car was also badly damaged.
