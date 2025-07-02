American televangelist Jimmy Swaggart has passed away at the age of 90 as the news of his demise goes viral

The details surrounding Jimmy Swaggart's death, who was once caught up in a scandal, have also emerged

Like many around the world, the Nigerian Christian community has also reacted to his death

The Christian community has been hit by a significant tragedy following the death of popular American televangelist and gospel singer Jimmy Swaggart, who passed away at the age of 90,

Swaggart’s death was made public via his official Facebook page on Tuesday, July 1.

Jimmy Swaggart, the renowned American preacher and gospel singer, has passed away at 90. Credit: gettyimages/Cindy Karp

Source: Instagram

According to reports, the televangelist passed away two weeks after suffering a cardiac arrest at his Louisiana home on June 15, 2025.

Swaggart was a renowned preacher in the US before he lost his popularity due to sex scandals.

He was reportedly caught on camera in 1988 with a prostitute in New Orleans after accusing Marvin Gorman, his fellow preacher, of infidelity

In retaliation, Gorman employed the service of a private investigator who caught Swaggart with a prostitute.

Nigerians mourn the loss of Jimmy Swaggart, who passed away at 90. Credit: gettyimages/cynthia johnson

Source: Instagram

This scandal caused Swaggart to temporarily step down from preaching.

However, during a tearful sermon in 1988, the gospel singer apologised to his parishioners.

After the scandal, he resumed preaching for decades, though with a reduced audience.

The news of Swaggart's demise has gone viral and also emerged on Nigerian social media space.

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nollywood was also thrown into mourning following the death of actor and producer, Kayode Peters of My Flatmates.

Nigerians react to Jimmy Swaggart's death

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from Nigerian Christians as some mourned the televangelist and gospel singer.

Read the comments below:

Larry Seow said:

"Jimmy Swaggart was probably the best, most anointed preacher I've ever heard. Tears just flowed down my face when I heard him preach, through the grainy images of video in the late 1980s. But the anointing touched me. Even now... I know of no other preacher who could preach and sing like brother Swaggart!"

Raphael Iyke Ojike commented:

"LORD GOD Almighty,the father of Our LORD Jesus Christ, the old generals of faith are gradually bowing out and joining the Saints above, please dear LORD GOD Almighty,may there be their replacement in thousands in Jesus mighty name."

Ogechukwu Benaiah commented:

"The saints are bowing out and rolling in."

Obadiah Alkali Isah said:

"Sad but exhilarating, for glorious is that death of His saints. One of those who build me up in the Lord with the message of the cross. May your soul enjoy eternal rest father till we all meet at our Master's feet on that resurrection morning."

Joy Esemene commented:

"Finally he sees Jesus face to face."

Ephraim Ifeanyi Onuzulike JP reacted:

"Not just a preacher of the gospel, he sings it also. I had a wonderful collection of his messages on tapes. Was grateful to God for seeing him through that scandal that rocked his ministry. Rest on the Lord's General."

Matthew Adewole Adeleke commented:

"Rest on peacefully in Christ, servant of the most high God."

Gospel singer dies at 53

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported the death of gospel singer, Israel Terhemba Ikyereve, popularly known as New Jerusalem.

The gospel music minister passed away at the age of 53, leaving behind a legacy of faith, melody, and ministry.

He was, best known for blending Swange rhythms with Christian lyrics, was credited with turning the Tiv cultural sound into a powerful evangelism tool.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng