Emmanuel Emenike is making efforts to inspire his followers on social media as he shares new quotes

Having made a fortune from professional football, the former striker is back home tending to his businesses

His lavish living room was captured as the gold-painted walls glittered while he relaxed on a leathered couch

Former Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Emenike has shared an inspiring message to his followers about caring too much about what people say.

The former Fenerbahce of Turkey striker, one of Nigeria's richest footballers, urged his fans not to live life to impress others.

He suggested that people will have things to say about an action no matter what a person does.

Emmanuel Emenike shares inspiring quotes and flaunts his lavish living room. Photo: emenike_9.

Source: Instagram

The 37-year-old wrote:

"In the end, people will judge you anyway, so don’t live your life impressing others, live your life impressing yourself, love you all."

Meanwhile, eagle-eyed fans have spotted the luxury of his living room while the ex-international was relaxed like a king in the exotic house, Bella Naija reports.

Emenike is one man who lives a life of luxury and he owns one of the most expensive mansions in Owerri the capital of Imo State.

The recent photo captured the gold-painted wall of his sitting room while he was seated on a leathered chair.

A banner showing the former Olympiacos striker in national colours was also seen in a corner.

His fans have taken to the post's comment section to applaud him.

nwezoku_jnr wrote:

"Impressing God."

_kadir0_0 said:

"Emenike my idol."

fustinustochi replied:

"Baller if I the pass that ur castle I the dream which day go be mine blessed day boss."

onowu_ugonabo posited:

"Na you understand this life zero competition self love."

Source: Legit.ng