Davido and Chioma's fan page has celebrated the celebrity couple on their first tradiversary

The TeamChivido page shared sweet memories from Davido and Chioma's lavish traditional wedding, Chivido24, which made headlines in 2024

While fans congratulated Davido and Chioma, others anticipated their white wedding which is scheduled to hold this year

This time last year, on June 25, 2024, Afrobeat star David Adeleke, better known as Davido, traditionally tied the knot with his wife, Chioma Adeleke, in a lavish event attended by prominent figures in the entertainment industry and other top dignitaries from within and outside Nigeria

The event, which took place at Harbour Point in the Victoria Island area of Lagos State, caused a buzz on social media as fans, celebrities, traditional leaders, and politicians congratulated Davido and Chioma.

The wedding dubbed 'Chivido2024' trended across social media platforms in the country for days.

Some of the dignitaries who showed up at Chivido included the Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, former governor of Akwa Ibom State Udom Emmanuel, ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, the president’s son Seyi Tinubu, among others.

Fans celebrate Davido and Chioma

As the traditional wedding clocked a year today, June 25, 2025, Davido and Chioma's fanbase, known as TeamChivido, shared adorable moments from the event

"365 days ago, the whole world witnessed two hearts sealed a promise in tradition, culture, and love. One year down, forever to go. Happy tradiversary to the Assurance that became reality," a caption of one of the vdieo read.

Below is a video from Davido and Chioma's traditional wedding:

Legit.ng also captured some of the reactions as fans congratulated Davido and Chioma. Read the comments below:

enkya295 commented:

"Happiest anniversary to our lovely CHIVIDO, many more to come. Love from Tanzania 🇹🇿."

caps_by_billy reacted:

"One of our happiest day in this country."

_ifybekee reacted:

"Awww sweet memories Happy Anniversary My babies."

naiyomie said:

"awww David is such a lover boy and Chi is a class act😍 Happy anniversary my lovely people. May your love grow from strength to strength."

nneamaka2016 said:

"Sweet Memories It was a total shutdown and a day I can never forget."

eminiyinkar saiod:

"What a day! What a joyous day! Traditional marriage that broke internet, Nicki Minaj sef put body. Happy Anniversary Chivido, God bless your home. God’s divine protection over y’all. August loading."

kwesili_ commented:

"That part where he says ‘I’m begging’ made me shed tears. I love this union for you both @davido and @thechefchi May God continue to be the driving force of this union, let there be more fruitfulness, happiness, Joy, peace and above all Unity Amen."

vallboogie reacted:

"David crying and leaning on his father in law is the highest light of this day May God abundantly bless and shield your family. Chivido till infinity and beyond."

Davido and Chioma's white wedding date

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the white wedding of Davido to his wife, Chioma Adeleke, left fans anticipating.

An Instagram blog shared the date and location of Davido and Chioma's white wedding online.

According to their recent post:

"Davido and #chiomaadeleke’s white wedding set for August 2025 in Miami, USA 🇺🇸."

