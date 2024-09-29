The BBNaija No Loose Guard house experienced drama like it had never happened before during the season with the heated fight that took place

It all started after the returnee evicted housemates, Dami, Rhuthee and Chinwe started drama after their Saturday Night party

The snide comments and screams from the three returnees drew reactions from the Mbadiwe Twins, Wanni and Onyeka, causing fans of the show to drop hot takes

The BBNaija No Loose Guard season is making headlines on social media over the heated fight between the returnee evicted housemates, Dami, Rhuthee, Chinwe, and others in the house.

It all started after the Saturday Night Party with the three returnees screaming at the top of their voices and making snide comments about Wanni, Nelly and others.

Recall that the evicted returnees, particularly Rhuthee, had vowed to trigger Wanni, seeing how the twin housemate caused some drama during her eviction.

BBNaija fans react to fight between Rhuthee, Chinwe, Dami and other housemates. Photos: @itsonyekachigbo, @damigold_, @rhuthee_official

Source: Instagram

As the returnees started screaming in the lounge, some of the other housemates were spotted dishing their food in the kitchen, trying their best to ignore the brewing drama. However, one of the Mbadiwe twins, Ocee, broke character and decided to react to Rhuthee’s screams.

This led to a full-blown face-off, with Chinwe holding back Rhuthee from hitting him with a snooker stick. Ozee also held back his twin brother. During the name-calling, Ocee took Rhuthee to the wall to show her that her picture was hanging as an evicted housemate.

See the video below:

During the drama, Rhuthee eventually approached Wanni who had been trying to avoid the drama. The evicted housemate stood in Wanni’s face to call her names and to tell her that she stinks. Wanni tried to deny the claim but Chinwe buttressed Rhuthee’s claim by reminding her that her man in the house, Shaun, also told her she smelled like urine.

Wanni tried to maintain her cool by calling them names from her seat at the dining table. Dami however dared her to call them by their names, a challenge Wanni did not back down from.

Dami and Wanni’s exchange of words later degenerated into something physical with the evicted housemate pushing her colleague a number of times while daring her to react. See the clip below:

Onyeka tackles Dami, Rhuthee and Chinwe

As all the drama was going on downstairs, Onyeka who was asleep and tipsy from their Saturday party eventually woke up and was filled in on what was going on.

Onyeka started to rant about how she needed to put the evicted returnee housemates in their place but was held back by her colleagues. She eventually found her way out and started to rain insults on Dami, Rhuthee and Chinwe.

According to Onyeka, she was highly disappointed in Dami because she was her friend but was now joining Rhuthee and Chinwe to cause trouble. She also reminded her of being evicted during the first week on the show.

Not stopping there, Onyeka tackled Chinwe and told her that she went to do cosmetic surgery to look like her who God naturally blessed. She also mentioned how Chinwe used to snore badly, making others avoid sleeping next to her. Onyeka called her a lazy and weak person who could not run despite having a similar body to hers.

However, Onyeka was not done, she came for the shape of Rhuthee’s head, calling it a square. She also spoke of how she was the one who deceived Rhuthee into making moves on Mayor Frosh after she lied that he had money, not knowing his pockets were empty.

During the fight, Chinwe made it known that she spent $11,000 to get her backside done and that Onyeka would never be able to afford it. The three evictees also reminded her that her sister, Chizoba, was also evicted from the show and not asked to come back because she wasn’t found worthy.

See some of the clips from the fight below:

Nigerians react to BBNaija heated fight

The news of the fight between the returnee evicted housemates, Rhuthee, Dami and Chinwe and the others became a trending topic on social media with netizens dropping their hot takes.

While some of them commended the evictees for shaking things up in the house, others said they did too much and only embarrassed themselves and their brands. Read their comments below:

Dorissy_1:

“Too much provocation but she is calm 😂I love wanni for that when playing your game play smart.”

yungskillzy:

“Thank God Wanni kept her cool.”

_oyiza:

“Dami no get sense😂😂. First week wastage, abi how Onyeka take call her😂.”

Julietchioma_agu:

“Is this not embarrassing???”

_oyiza:

“Na rhutiee own funny me pass, why is she jumping and screaming like that???? She dey do like person wey don craze before😂😂.”

Henshawpriscilla:

“That was a lot of self-control, Wanni. For this, I am voting for you. I'm going all out for you, WANNI. YOU DESERVE IT.”

Theboyysoso:

“The real content... Energy queen Don enter freezer😂.”

adufe_mama:

“The way they are even insulting their family saying all sort of things to them, no no no this is not content.”

graycy_beauty_place:

“Now this is it🔥🔥 let’s have it let’s have it..y’all should stop eating biggie’s food only.”

_oyiza:

“My highlight was where Ocee took her to the wall where her picture was hanged! I screamed😭.”

Mrs_ishaku:

“The organizers want to spoil this show the more 💔💔💔 What kind of nonsense is this? The show has become a razz show 💔💔.”

__iam_adaeze:

“Ruthee is trying so hard to revive her game, babygirl accept it ended before it even started.”

Queenliciouzz:

“They entertained me last night 😂😂😂😂 it was fun. DRC Weldon.”

Spicekluxuryadd_14:

“See how the real housemates froze Buh the 3 patch patch ones no send biggie cos they have nothing to lose 😂😂😂 those wey their pictures hang for wall no hear biggie ooo 😂.”

sugarberry_bae:

“But dis time oyenka nd ocee ate dem up😂😂😂.”

michael.o.e__:

“We all know Ruthie's initial intention was to pressure the housemates, but her actions have now escalated into intimidation, ultimately damaging her image and jeopardizing her reputation.”

Jossy_ade:

“Onyeka sisterhood is proud of you.”

Hozy_idem:

“Onyeka said that Jesus gave her yansh... you guys please 😂.”

Yez_iam_queen:

“Onyeka really finish this girls mehn I love that 😂😂😂😂.”

Florence_karweaye:

“Onyeka ate three of them up😂.”

Pharmwendy:

“Onyeka delivered 💯, sisterhood is proud of you👏 she took on 3 in 1 and their sloopy friends and still delivered.”

_oyiza:

“Onyeka swallowed them raw!!! To the extent dami was lost in words😂.”

Luxuuurryy:

“Onyeka finished the 3 ninjas.”

jayneephar_11:

“11k dollars for that yansh wey be like akpu?😒 chinwe no add to my anger today abeg.”

Rhuthee recounts fight with Wanni & Handi

Meanwhile, Big Brother Naija's housemate Rhuthee opened up about her fight with Wanni and Handi.

During her media rounds, the mother-of-one was asked what she accused the twins of when they fought.

Contrary to what the majority think, Rhuthee has insisted that most of her words were true.

