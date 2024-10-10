Former housemate Onyeka has stated that she was in no way jealous of her colleague, Victoria, who had a closer relationship with Ozee

While granting an interview during her media tour after she was evicted, she was asked how she felt about Ozee and Victoria's relationship

Her response sparked outrage among fans in the comment section who recalled what transpired during the reality show

Reality show star, Onyeka Chigbo, has opened up about her relationship with her colleagues, Ozee Ozumba-Mbadiwe and Victoria Uchechi Onyenwere while they were in the Big Brother Naija reality show.

Legit.ng had reported that Onyeka had blasted Victoria for attempting to kiss Ozee while they were on the show. Many accused her of being jealous of the relationship between Victoria and Ozee.

Reacting to the allegation, Onyeka noted that her actions were misinterpreted. According to her, she was never jealous of the bond that existed between the two.

Onyeka says she was focused

In the recording, Onyeka explained that she was focused in ending up as one of the top finalists on the show.

The former housemate also noted that apart from trying to make it to the final, she also had her time with Ozee while in Biggie's house.

Recall that Ozee had tried to clarify the kind of relationship he had with Onyeka while on the show.

See the video here:

What fans said about Onyeka's video

Reactions have trailed what Onyeka said during the interview. Here are some of the comments below:

