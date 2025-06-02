Cardi B made her relationship with NFL player Stefon Diggs Instagram official only days after calling her ex, Offset, a deadbeat parent

She posted many photos from her recent weekend getaway with her new lover on Sunday, June 1

The WAP rapper featured the New England Patriots wide receiver in a photo carousel posted on Instagram Sunday

American rapper Cardi B got Instagram official with her new partner, all while embroiled in divorce proceedings with her estranged spouse, Offset.

On Sunday, June 1, the rapper took to Instagram to share a series of images with her new boyfriend, NFL player Stefon Diggs, amidst her difficult divorce from her former.

Cardi B makes Stefon Diggs romance official amid messy divorce from rapper Offset. Credit: @iamcardib

Source: Instagram

The Up hitmaker, born Belcalis Cephus, released photographs of herself in a captivating one-piece swimsuit posing on a yacht during a romantic getaway with her new lover as they celebrated their half-year anniversary.

As a wrap-up post for the month of May, she said in her caption: 'Chapter 5......Hello Chapter Six.'

This comes after she finally disclosed the name of her third child and slammed her ex Offset, 33, in a fiery outburst after discovering he sought 'everything' during their divorce procedures.

In her post, she shared many photographs of herself wearing a black one-piece swimsuit with silver embellishments bordering the plunging neckline and hip tattoo-baring waistband.

She also shared a photo of herself cuddling up with her lover on the boat as they leaned in for a kiss, as well as another of herself with dishevelled hair and appearing naked beneath a faux fur blanket.

The rapper also shared a video of a spectacular display of red roses in her room, as well as another photo of herself holding even more roses at a different moment.

She also displayed more of what appeared to be more extravagant gifts, including a video of herself displaying sparkling diamonds on her wrist and hands while holding a brilliant blue Birkin bag.

Another video showed her twerking and rapping to her partner and their buddies while they partied in a hot pool.

Her post promoting her new romance also included a video of herself singing to herself in a lift and displaying her hourglass body while her partner stood to the side.

Cardi B also posted another video of herself singing while getting her hair and makeup done, appearing otherworldly with blonde and pink ombré curls and a vivid blue halter top.

She closed her post with a post-glam shot of herself in a convertible, lying back with the seat down.

Cardi B taunts former husband Offset with her new boyfriend. Credit: @iamcardib

Source: Instagram

The couple was first rumoured to be dating earlier this year after being spotted together on Valentine's Day in Miami, People reports.

The couple has also made several public appearances since then, confirming their romance by sitting courtside at a New York Knicks game and attending a Met Gala afterparty together in May.

Diggs, an NFL wide receiver with the New England Patriots, previously played for the Buffalo Bills.

Cardi B supports Kamala Harris

Legit.ng, in a previous report, noted that as the results of the United States presidential elections unfolded, rapper Cardi B continued to declare her support for Kamala Harris.

Kamala's ideologies appealed to her supporters, and Cardi B made it one of the bases for supporting the US politician.

The politician is the Vice President, and Cardi B believed the country needed someone who hails the Holy Mary.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng