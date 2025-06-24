Ex-BBNaija star and comedian Deeone claimed content creator Peller is now more relevant than Nollywood icon Genevieve Nnaji, due to social media presence

In a trending podcast video, he says Genevieve’s absence online has reduced her brand and relevance

Mixed reactions flood social media, with some backing his opinion and others accusing him of disrespecting a legend for clout

Nigerian comedian and former Big Brother Naija housemate, Deeone, has ignited major controversy on social media following a statement he made during a recent podcast interview.

The claim was seen by many fans as "disrespectful" and "clout-chasing."

In the now-viral podcast clip, Deeone boldly claimed that fast-rising content creator and internet sensation Peller is currently more relevant than legendary Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji, simply because Peller dominates the internet space while Genevieve remains inactive online.

Deeone declared:

“Do you know that Peller owns the internet space, and he is more relevant than Genevieve Nnaji? Her not posting on social media every time has reduced her brand. Anybody not posting regularly is not top of my list.”

He added with mock curiosity:

“What makes her different from other actresses? Number one, from where?”

According to him, social media visibility—not past achievements—is what truly defines relevance in today’s entertainment industry.

See the video here:

Netizens divided over Deeone’s claims

The comments immediately sparked fierce debate online. While some netizens shockingly agreed with Deeone’s stance, many others slammed him for comparing a living legend to a content creator whose fame is tied mostly to internet virality.

Supporters of Deeone’s opinion wrote:

@THE_CRAFT3R:

“Nigerians and emotions. Baba just spoke facts! Attention is the new currency. That’s why some old celebs now run podcasts and YouTube channels to stay relevant.”

@kingplayalot:

“Why is the girl arguing? It’s the hard truth. If Genevieve drops a movie now, she go still need Peller to push am online.”

@olulade15:

“As painful as it is. He is saying the truth. You are only as relevant as your last post on the timeline.”

However, defenders of Genevieve Nnaji, who has long been regarded as a pioneer of modern Nollywood and a global face for Nigerian cinema, weren’t having it.

@stephen_ogugua wrote:

“What’s social media influence if not the number of engagements you generate? Genevieve doesn’t post always, but when she does, her impact shakes the space. That’s true relevance.”

@Francis00118779 blasted Deeone directly:

“Did Genevieve ever care about social media in the first place? @DeeoneComedian you are just a fool.”

@bernice_szn said:

“Genevieve is in a league of her own. The disrespect from people who became popular through reality TV is insane.”

