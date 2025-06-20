Nollywood actor Linc Edochie’s wife, Yinka, has fired back at May Edochie and her fans on social media

In a series of new posts, the movie star’s wife claimed that May Edochie’s fans attacked her job, among other things

Yinka challenged May Edochie’s fans on social media as she blasted them on her Instagram page

Nollywood actor Linc Edochie’s new wife, Yinka, has fired back at May Edochie’s fans for the umpteenth time on social media.

Recall that the drama started after May’s former brother-in-law, Linc Edochie, privately remarried another woman named Yinka after his first marriage hit the rocks. Linc’s new wife, Yinka, then fired shots at May on social media, leading to online drama between fans.

Linc Edochie's wife blows hot at May Edochie and her supporters. Photos: @yinkatheisen9, @mayyuledochie, @yuledochie

In a new development, Yinka took to her Instagram page to share a series of posts where she boldly called out her in-law, Yul Edochie’s ex-wife, May.

Yinka accused May’s fans of heavily bullying her online. According to her, they attacked her job by calling in for her to be fired and they also threatened her kid. Linc’s wife noted that she was very ashamed of Nigerians.

She wrote:

“You claim I am a bully. You call me constantly threatening my life. You threaten my children. Call my job and advocate that I be fired because May Yul Edochie is suicidal and I am a bully.

God is not ugly. Keep this cr@p on. When he is ready to speak he will. I have never hurt anyone's children or threatened anybody. Nigerians you make me so ashamed!!”

See the post below:

In another post, Yinka declared that she was refusing to be bullied and she directed her critics to May Edochie’s wall. See below:

Linc Edochie’s new wife also shared a post about staying above toxicity by trusting that the truth will finally come to light. The post reads:

“When a toxic person can no longer control you, they will try to control how others see you.

The misinformation will feel unfair, but stay above it, trusting that other people will eventually see the truth, just like you did.”

See the quote below:

Yinka accused May’s fans of being evil and demonic as she dared them to do their worst. She wrote:

“Just so we are all clear! I am NOT afraid of you and your queen. May Yul-Edochie! Now do your worst. If you guys feel like killing me by all means come! This level of evil is demonic! Nobody will live forever!”

See her posts below:

In one of her posts, Linc Edochie’s new wife addressed the situation with Yul and Judy getting trolled by Nigerians. According to her, their critics are not better than them. Yinka went further to say that Yoruba people were not known to insult their elites as she wondered if the critics didn’t have anything going on in their lives.

She also wrote:

“All this because you are jealous of the Edochie’s. Tell me which Yoruba family is attacking their elites? You carry this too far! Under people’s wall day and night calling them names. Don’t you have anything going for you in your lives. This level of insanity needs to stop! Anger birthed from jealousy! Very strange people! Your life will not improve with this degree of hate. Enough is enough!”

See her post below:

May Edochie unfollows Linc Edochie

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that May Edochie took action against her brother-in-law, Linc, on social media.

Shortly after it was discovered that Linc, who used to be one of May’s supporters, had unfollowed her on Instagram, she also made her move.

