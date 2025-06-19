"2 Failed IVFs": Nigerian Woman Recounts What She Went Through Before Giving Birth
1 min read
- A Nigerian woman who just welcomed her baby has recounted how hard it was for her to conceive
- She shared a post on X stating that she did two in vitro-va;gina fertilisation (IVF) but they all failed
- She said she spent seven years trying to have a baby and that the struggle shook her faith to the foundations
Source: Legit.ng
Authors:
Israel Usulor (Human-Interest editor) Israel Usulor is a journalist who has 10 years of experience. He worked at The Prime Newspaper and has published articles in TheCable Newspaper. Israel graduated with distinction from Fidei Polytechnic (Mass Commun, 2016). Israel has interviewed Zannah Mustapha, the man who helped negotiate the release of Chibok Girls, and Kunle Adeyanju, who rode a bike from London to Lagos. He covered exclusive stories on Chef Dami during her Guinness World Records cookathon. Email: israel.usulor@corp.legit.ng.
Tags: