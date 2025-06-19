American rapper Offset has been reportedly spotted with Stefon Diggs' ex-girlfriend Sky Marlene

The report of Offset and Sky Marlene being spotted at the same club comes amid Stefon Diggs' new relationship with the rapper's ex, Cardi B

Reacting to the report, netizens are suggesting that Offset's move was a revenge plot for Cardi B moving on with Stefon Diggs

American rappers Offset and Cardi B's estranged relationship has again become a topic of discussion across social media platforms.

This comes after Offset was reportedly spotted at the same club as Sky Marlene, the ex-girlfriend of Stefon Diggs, who happens to be Cardi B’s brand new man.

Offset's club appearance with Sky Marlene, Stefon Diggs' ex, has social media buzzing. Credit: offset/iamcardib/skymarlenee

Source: Instagram

Rain Drops Media reported that Sky Marlene was spotted at a club where Offset was performing.

While there are no pictures or videos of them to gether, the reports has, however, sparked reactions on X, formerly Twitter, with some netizens suggesting it was Offset’s revenge plot for Cardi B moving on with Stefon Diggs amid their separation.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Offset seemed enraged after his estranged wife Cardi B made their 3-year-old son, Wave, matching braids with her new lover Stefon Diggs.

Netizens criticise Offset after he was spotted with Stefon Diggs’ Ex Sky Marlene. Credit: iamcardib

Source: Instagram

Offset deactivated his social media accounts after expressing his anger on his son’s new hairstyle.

While Wave has had the hairdo since at least April, Diggs unveiled it Monday while working out with his New England Patriots teammates at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

What netizens said about Offset, Sky Marlene

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the report of a possible relationship between Offset and Sky Marlene. Read the comments below:

johnny9170 commented:

"Going after the ex of your ex-wife’s boyfriend as a way to get back at her is some pathetic bitter loser."

Domthgreat reacted:

"As he should. Step 2: Get her to pillow talk the details on how she used to peg him so you can rap about it on your next album. You’re welcome @OffsetYRN."

amanima commented:

"The only difference is she don’t have his kids. you look silly. How is that a flex?"

aishamusic commented:

"Offset is so petty for dating Stefon Diggs' ex-girlfriend in trying to get back at Cardi for leaving him after he cheated for years. Cardi and Stefon have millions & Offset does not. Offset is begging for alimony. Dating the ex-girlfriend of your wife's new boyfriend won't help you get money from her."

NiiNO_inthecut reacted:

"It’s not a shot at Diggs. This would destroy Cardi and her fanbase. All I see now is them sharing some bad hoes that don’t belong to none of them, and this one is badder so now she has to silently eat that. Well played Offset."

newgoobs commented:

"Dude is mad corny. Just get a better looking woman. The fact he is dating someone Diggs used to date is because he thinks it will hurt Diggs like how Diggs dating Cardi is hurting him. He just keep showing that he is bothered instead of moving on. Bro is a child."

Offset Reportedly asks Cardi B for spousal support

Legit.ng previously reported that Offset updated his divorce suit as he asked for spousal assistance from Cardi B.

It was reported that the former Migos member demanded a court-ordered payment from Cardi B.

Reports about Offset’s demands got the attention of many on the internet, including Nigerians, as they lashed out at him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng