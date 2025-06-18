Marvin Achi becomes the most followed BBNaija housemate on Instagram, hitting 4.8 million followers

The fitness coach shares the milestone with a gym video, but critics accuse him of clout-chasing and copying content

Mixed fan reactions trail the announcement as netizens compare his fame to other BBN icons and question the hype

Big Brother Titans star and fitness trainer, Marvin Achi, has made a social media power move, overtaking some of the most iconic BBNaija names to become the most followed ex-housemate on Instagram.

In a celebratory post shared to his page, the US-based engineer-turned-reality star showed off his gym routine while subtly drawing attention to his record-breaking 4.8 million followers, outshining Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (4.5 million) and Mercy Eke (4.4 million).

Marvin’s rise to the top didn’t come without a buzz, as netizens flooded the comment section with reactions ranging from praise to open criticism.

Marvin Achi has beaten Mercy Eke and Ebuka as the most followed BBNaija ex-housemate. @marvinachi/@ebukauchendu/@mercyekeofficial/IG..

Source: Instagram

"He deserves it" — fans defend Marvin

Many loyal fans came to the BBnaija's star's defence, noting that he had already gained exposure on international reality shows before joining the Big Brother franchise.

@da_vincyy wrote :

“This guy was already famous before Big Brother. He went for a game show called THE CIRCLE. So, no be today,”

Another user, @fifinethebaddie, added:

“He’s been on international shows so yes, he was popular before this!”

Some pointed out that Marvin had always kept his brand clean and disciplined.

@officialure commented:

“He carried himself so well on the show. The universe shows respect to people who respect themselves.”

However, some netizens were not impressed, claiming Marvin’s online growth was more about algorithm manipulation than true star power.

@sochima1_ commented:

“Why is he paying for promotion to say this? Your own Big Brother doesn’t count"

Another critic, @nji_dekaa, accused Marvin of copying content:

“He copies Ashton’s content. Someone will crack their brain and develop a new idea, your own is to steal and flex it.”

Others went further to say Marvin’s celebrity status isn’t organic.

@buddizie stated:

“That’s because he does reality TV for a living. Wait till later this year, he’ll be on another one"

While critics questioned his credibility, some fans slammed the negativity in his comment section and defended his right to celebrate his win.

@favoritefaithworld asked:

“Why are people hating in his comments section? I really want to know 'cause I just started following him"

Still, not everyone saw Instagram followers as a big deal.

@thegram1997 said:

“And being the most followed BBNaija housemate in 2025 is an achievement? What a superficial world"

Marvin Achi is a Chemical Engineering graduate, but now a professional fitness trainer. Photos: @marvinachi/IG

Source: Instagram

Mercy Eke in Lamborghini payment drama

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mercy Eke was accused of owing some money for the Lamborghini she unveiled.

In a series of chats between two unknown ladies, who may or may not be close to Mercy Eke, it was revealed that the influencer only paid 40% for the new whip she showed off to her online family.

The conversation between the ladies also alleged that Mercy Eke might be buying herself most of the fancy gifts in the guise of a man just to impress the gram.

