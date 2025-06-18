Nigerian music star Wizkid becomes first African artist to earn a gold record in the US, Hollywood Bowl confirms

Afrobeats star, Wizkid, has once again left tongues wagging as the prestigious Hollywood Bowl in the United States hailed him for a record-breaking achievement no other African artist, not even Burna Boy or Davido, has attained.

In a tweet that’s now causing a storm on social media, Hollywood Bowl described Wizkid as the first African artist to earn a gold record in the US, putting his name in the history books and giving his loyal fanbase, Wizkid FC, fresh ammunition in the ever-blazing Afrobeats supremacy war.

The singer is set to perform with Derrick Hodge and the Color of Noize Orchestra on June 22 at Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles—a move many see as solidifying his international dominance.

Wizkid is the first African to earn a gold record. Photos: @wizkidayo/@davido/@burnaboygram.

The tweet read:

“@wizkidayo music is rooted in his home of Nigeria, but he’s a global sensation. See the first African artist ever to have a gold record in the US,” the tweet read, as it announced the singer’s upcoming performance with Derrick Hodge and the Color of Noize Orchestra on June 22.

With just one post, the legendary venue reignited a fierce online rivalry, as fans of Davido (30BG) and Burna Boy (Outsiders) were left scrambling to defend their faves.

See the tweet here:

Wizkid FC drag opposition fans

Wizkid FC didn’t waste time flexing the gold-certified status:

@good_456910 tweeted mockingly:

“Davido still dey find TV wey e go steal when Wiz get him first gold and platinum record in the US"

@simonwizhard added, taking a swipe at the Timeless crooner:

“First African Artist to ever have a gold record in the US. Atlantic boy come see ur mate ooo @davido"

Another user, @RemyOlami1, wrote:

“That’s the Greatest of all time. Eleniyan for a reason!”

The Hollywood Bowl’s mention of Wizkid’s Nigerian roots and global impact seemed to resonate with fans who believe Machala’s artistry blends tradition with international excellence.

@DonWilliam01 simply declared:

“Biggest artist in the whole world! Global Machala!”

@teetunez_94 wrote:

"Una go just dey argue with greatness, Machala no dey their level abeg. Facts no be noise."

Wizkid Sets Historic US Record, Ignites Fresh Battle Among Fans: “Burna, Davido No Reach”

D'banj lists top 3 artists, snubs Wizkid

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian music icon Dbanj has got people talking after a recent interview where he listed his current top three music artists, and Wizkid’s name was noticeably missing.

During a candid chat on Adesope Live, the Koko Master praised Rema, Davido, and Burna Boy, showering them with compliments over their energy, humility, and stage presence.

But while many applauded his picks, some music lovers quickly noticed he didn’t mention Wizkid, one of Nigeria’s most celebrated global acts.

