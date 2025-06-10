BET Awards 2025: Ayra Starr Beats Rema, Others, Crowned Best International Act
- The Sabi Girl, Ayra Starr, edges out top global stars, including fellow Nigerian singer Rema, to bag the honour
- With her win, Ayra joins Tems, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido as Nigerians who have made history at BET.
- The star-studded event was held at the Peacock Theater, United States of America, celebrating music’s biggest names
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off
Afrobeats continues to soar on the global stage, and this time, it’s Ayra Starr leading the charge.
The Nigerian music sensation has been crowned Best International Act at the prestigious 2025 BET Awards, held on Monday, June 9, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, USA.
Ayra Starr, known for her celestial voice and bold fashion, beat out a tough list of contenders, including Rema, her labelmate from Mavin Records, to walk home with the coveted award.
Other nominees in the category included chart-topping global artists from the UK, France, and South Africa, but it was Ayra’s undeniable impact on the Afrobeats scene that secured her win.
The award was presented during a glamorous ceremony hosted by actor and comedian Kevin Hart, who returned to anchor the show for the first time since 2011.
This win cements Ayra Starr’s position as one of the most influential young African artists in the world.
She now stands tall alongside fellow Nigerian winners of the same category, such as Tems, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, and Ice Prince.
Ayra led the Nigerian contingent at the 25th edition of the awards with three nominations, more than any other Nigerian artist this year. Seyi Vibez and Shallipopi were also nominated in other categories, including Best New Artist.
See the post here:
Other Winners on the Night:
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist – SZA
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist – Chris Brown
Best Group – Future & Metro Boomin
Best Collaboration – “Luther” – Kendrick Lamar & SZA
Best Male Hip Hop Artist – Kendrick Lamar
Best Female Hip Hop Artist – Doechii
Video of the Year – “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar
Video Director of the Year – Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Best New Artist – Leon Thomas
Album of the Year – GNX – Kendrick Lamar
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award – “Rain Down on Me” – GloRilla feat. Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music
Best Actress – Cynthia Erivo
Best Actor – Denzel Washington
Best Movie – Luther: Never Too Much
YoungStars Award – Blue Ivy Carter
Sportswoman of the Year – Angel Reese (Basketball)
Sportsman of the Year – Jalen Hurts (Football)
BET Her Award – “Heart of a Woman” – Summer Walker
Best International Act - Ayra Starr
Best New International Act - Ajuliacosta (Brazil)
Ayra Starr makes history at MOBO Awards
Ayra Starr made history as the first woman in 16 years to win Best African Music Act at the 2025 MOBO Awards.
Her feat breaks the 16-year jinx as many female acts from Africa have been snubbed by this award. The Afro-pop singer was in the same category as South African Pop-piano superstar Tyla, American artists Kendrick Lamar and Megan Thee Stallion, and two-time Grammy winner Tems
With her achievement, Ayra Starr (2025) joins Wizkid (2017, 2021) and Burna Boy (2020, 2022) as the only Nigerian artists to have won the MOBO Award for Best International Act.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.