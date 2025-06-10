The Sabi Girl, Ayra Starr, edges out top global stars, including fellow Nigerian singer Rema, to bag the honour

With her win, Ayra joins Tems, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido as Nigerians who have made history at BET.

The star-studded event was held at the Peacock Theater, United States of America, celebrating music’s biggest names

Afrobeats continues to soar on the global stage, and this time, it’s Ayra Starr leading the charge.

The Nigerian music sensation has been crowned Best International Act at the prestigious 2025 BET Awards, held on Monday, June 9, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, USA.

Ayra Starr, known for her celestial voice and bold fashion, beat out a tough list of contenders, including Rema, her labelmate from Mavin Records, to walk home with the coveted award.

Ayra Starr wins big at 2025 BET Awards, beats Rema, others. Photos: @ayrastarr/IG

Other nominees in the category included chart-topping global artists from the UK, France, and South Africa, but it was Ayra’s undeniable impact on the Afrobeats scene that secured her win.

The award was presented during a glamorous ceremony hosted by actor and comedian Kevin Hart, who returned to anchor the show for the first time since 2011.

This win cements Ayra Starr’s position as one of the most influential young African artists in the world.

She now stands tall alongside fellow Nigerian winners of the same category, such as Tems, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, and Ice Prince.

Ayra led the Nigerian contingent at the 25th edition of the awards with three nominations, more than any other Nigerian artist this year. Seyi Vibez and Shallipopi were also nominated in other categories, including Best New Artist.

See the post here:

Other Winners on the Night:

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist – SZA

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist – Chris Brown

Best Group – Future & Metro Boomin

Best Collaboration – “Luther” – Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Best Male Hip Hop Artist – Kendrick Lamar

Best Female Hip Hop Artist – Doechii

Video of the Year – “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

Video Director of the Year – Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Best New Artist – Leon Thomas

Album of the Year – GNX – Kendrick Lamar

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award – “Rain Down on Me” – GloRilla feat. Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music

Best Actress – Cynthia Erivo

Best Actor – Denzel Washington

Best Movie – Luther: Never Too Much

YoungStars Award – Blue Ivy Carter

Sportswoman of the Year – Angel Reese (Basketball)

Sportsman of the Year – Jalen Hurts (Football)

BET Her Award – “Heart of a Woman” – Summer Walker

Best International Act - Ayra Starr

Best New International Act - Ajuliacosta (Brazil)

Ayra Starr makes history at MOBO Awards

Ayra Starr made history as the first woman in 16 years to win Best African Music Act at the 2025 MOBO Awards.

Her feat breaks the 16-year jinx as many female acts from Africa have been snubbed by this award. The Afro-pop singer was in the same category as South African Pop-piano superstar Tyla, American artists Kendrick Lamar and Megan Thee Stallion, and two-time Grammy winner Tems

With her achievement, Ayra Starr (2025) joins Wizkid (2017, 2021) and Burna Boy (2020, 2022) as the only Nigerian artists to have won the MOBO Award for Best International Act.

