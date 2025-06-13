Nigerian media personality, Denrele, has taken to social media to celebrate his birthday in style, to the joy of fans

On June 13, 2025, the TV personality turned 44, and he posted a series of regal photos to celebrate his new age

Denrele’s outfit and his appearance in the photos as well as his dramatic caption drew the attention of many netizens

Nigerian media personality Denrele Edun is making headlines over his 44th birthday celebration.

On June 13, 2025, the much-loved veteran TV personality turned a new age, and he announced it in style on social media.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Denrele posted a series of regal photos where he rocked a purple agbada made with damask material. The outfit brought the drama with its layered sleeves, and the media personality paired with an ‘Abeti Aja’ styled cap as well as several layers of beads around his neck. Denrele’s carved walking stick also stood out in his ensemble.

However, the photos were just the beginning. Denrele, who is known for his larger-than-life persona, poured it all in his caption as he announced his new age. The multi-award-winning media personality stated that his 44th birthday is a coronation.

According to him, he doesn’t do soft life, he does bold existence. His birthday message reads in part:

“I don't do soft life, darling—I do LOUD EXISTENCE!

This Agbada? Woven with ancestral audacity. This stance? Approved by Orisha and Rihanna alike. This cane? Not for walking, but for clearing basic energy out my way! 🪄🚫

I'm not in my prime. I'm in my POWER. So let the earth tremble and the timelines quake... Denrele the M.A.D Superhuman just turned 44, and I'm serving AGELESS ROYALTY in HD. Now bow, blink, and behave.

Not ageing. ASCENDING. I am the reason calendars scream ‘LAWD HAVE MERCY’ every June 13th. 44? Try Chapter 44 of a Living Legacy!”

See his post below:

Reactions as Denrele Edun celebrates 44th birthday

Denrele’s 44th birthday celebration was met with mixed reactions from Nigerians. Many of them joined the socialite to celebrate his new age, while others were in awe of his age, considering his youthful appearance. Many others also reacted to his dramatic birthday caption:

Medlinetedor said:

“Not looking a bit his age.”

Dukefaith_ said:

“Happy birthday Denrele; you’re an amazing person ; your aura and beautiful personality shines bright…. I pray amazing things happen to you❤️❤️❤️44 never looked better.”

Hyrishtheebigdeal said:

“Happy birthday an icon, irawo, ogo! You walked so boys like me could fly. You yanked all those doors off their hinges with those boots of yours and made it easy for newbies like myself to wake up one day and say "oh I wanna be a content creator, I wanna be a TV presenter, I wanna be this and/or that". Thank you for the gift of you. Cheers to many more energetic, fruitful and blissful years on God's green earth in Jesus name ❤️.”

Itstoluogun wrote:

“Atee 🔥🔥he needs to share his prompt, Chat snapped with that write up, I don’t do soft life, I do loud existence! I love it.”

Nadoo_irene said:

“I’m literally living for the caption right now…. Love love love it 😍 …10/10 across boards❤️… you go!”

Aragoldjeweler_dubai said:

“I live for the caption. Happy birthday king, long may you reign 🔥🔥🔥.”

Officiall__cynthia said:

“Happy birthday to one of the best celebrities in Nigeria, you're loved.”

Sabiigirlfashion said:

“Well, he looks regal and exceptional.👏👏👏”

Crownbee01 said:

“Alaafin of Oyo self no do reach this one 😮.”

_nana_berry said:

“Nice outfit 🔥🔥🔥❤️ Happy birthday sir Edun.”

Rubyoflagoss said:

“Happy Birthday Denrele Edun. You look exceptional as usual 😍.”

S.i.canfora said:

“I love him. He’s always been very authentic and exudes a high level of self confidence. His Igbo name should be Azu anuka 🔥. Happy birthday to him. These are definitely stunning photos ❤️.”

Denrele Edun on his family’s fall from wealth

Denrele Edun recounted his family’s journey from wealth to financial struggle in a 2023 Legit.ng article.

He shared how they once lived in a duplex but later faced hardship, moving to an uncompleted building.

The story highlighted his resilience and gratitude despite the challenges.

