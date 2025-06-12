Popular Yoruba actress Oluwadoyin Omomala escaped death after a terrifying fuel tanker explosion in Lagos, shares video of her emotional reaction online

The movie star was seen in tears and panic as she fled from the scene, while raging fire and thick smoke engulfed the road

Her Instagram post sparked massive reactions from fellow celebrities and fans, who thanked God for her survival

A Yoruba actress, Oluwadoyin Omomala, is counting her blessings after surviving a horrifying tanker explosion that rocked part of Lagos State recently.

The Nollywood star shared the chilling moment on her Instagram page, posting a video that showed her visibly shaken and crying while fleeing the scene of the explosion.

The clip captured the terrifying sound of fire crackling as flames engulfed nearby vehicles, with other people heard screaming in panic.

Moment actress Omomala escaped death in Lagos tanker explosion trends. Photos: @olamideoyin_omomala.

Source: Instagram

In the emotional post, the actress wrote:

“God, I thank u.”

Her video immediately sparked concern and prayers from fans and colleagues who were relieved she escaped the incident unhurt.

See the video here:

Fans, celebrities react to Omomala’s close call

The video has since gone viral and attracted hundreds of comments from netizens and Nollywood insiders, who flooded her page with messages of gratitude to God and words of comfort.

Popular actress @omowunmiajiboye expressed relief, saying:

“Thank God for your life Pele Okomi.”

A user, @hair_by__sally, who also claimed to have witnessed the incident, wrote:

“I also turned back when it happened. I was on my way back to Abeokuta 🙏🏻🙏🏻 Thank you Lord.”

@harlahbi56 wrote:

"Lol and u still get time dey do video nigeria with low mentality"

@ofreshbaba added:

“Thank God no one was hurt, thank God for you.”

The incident raised wider concerns among Nigerians online, with @abefe_tiwa lamenting the rise in fire outbreaks across the country:

“God, what’s happening with this fire of a thing? Same thing happened on Tuesday at Olorunsogo, Ibadan.”

Another commenter, @obaimolenimi86, questioned the cause of the chaos and called for more caution on the roads:

“Thank God for your safety... Can’t those other vehicles take a reverse? Heard this happened at Arepo... don’t know how true it is though. Please let’s all stay safe out there.”

Rounding off the reactions, @oluwakemi_ewa and @newuconcepts_events both showed appreciation to God:

“Ahhh God …Thank God for your life babes,” one said,

“Please calm down and take it easy… Thank God for life.”

The movie star was seen in tears and panic as she fled from the scene. Photo

Source: Instagram

Bolaji Ogunmola escapes death

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bolaji Ogunmola has every reason to be grateful after she narrowly escaped a horrific domestic accident that could have claimed lives.

The curvy screen goddess took to her social media page to share a shocking video showing the moment the POP ceiling in her house suddenly came crashing down, destroying several belongings in its path.

According to the Nollywood star, the incident happened while she was on a movie set. However, in a twist of fate, she and her crew were filming upstairs when her production manager noticed something unusual.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng