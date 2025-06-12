International music star Justin Bieber recently got netizens talking about his relationship with Nigerian singer Tems

On Tems’ 30th birthday, Justin Bieber took to his Instagram page to share a screenshot of his FaceTime with her

This move piqued the interest of netizens, and many of them worried about how Justin’s wife, Hailey, would feel about it

Popular Canadian singer Justin Bieber is in the news over his post about Nigerian singer Tems on social media.

On June 11, 2025, Tems, whose real name is Temilade Openiyi, turned the milestone age of 30, and Justin Bieber joined many others to celebrate her.

The Baby crooner took to his official Instagram page to share a photo, which was a screenshot of his FaceTime call with Tems. Justin Bieber, however, accompanied the photo with a simple emoji as his caption.

It did not take long for the attention of fans to be drawn to the photo Justin Bieber posted of Tems, and it raised a series of comments from netizens. Many of them wondered why the Canadian singer posted another woman on his page as a married man, as they showed their concerns for his wife, Hailey. Recall that Justin Bieber recently came under fire on social media over what he posted about his wife after she was on the cover of Vogue. Many other netizens noted that JB’s post about Tems was a harmless one from one friend to another:

Trendy_escape said:

“Hailey gotta be God’s strongest warrior.”

Nnailedbylina said:

“Justin’s in his Kanye era.”

Ash.leezy said:

“y’all gotta be in an open relationship or sum.”

Cewor1d said:

“I can’t keep defending you.”

April8a said:

“Justin loves every other woman more than his wife 😭.”

Cinnam0n_v4l said:

“Hailey is a survivor.”

Jxssalexandra wrote:

“That doesn’t look good justin, i’m sure your wife and mother of your child won’t be happy about that.”

Moghagram said:

“He was prolly wishing her happy birthday 🎂.”

Douglassiankboss wrote:

“Should we start preparing for a wedding already?”

Valeriechidiogo said:

“It's her birthday...chill guys.”

Justin Bieber's new look raises concern

Legit.ng earlier reported that talented Canadian singer and dancer Justin Bieber got his fans concerned after he debuted a new look via social media.

The singer with almost 300 million Instagram followers became a reason for worry among his online lovers after seeing his bald head.

Justin had been rumoured to have a relationship crisis in his life, and fans wondered if this was the reason for his sudden change in look.

The 31-year-old singer was spotted in New York City rocking a brand-new hairstyle. After rocking long hair in 2024, Justin Bieber started 2025 with a freshly shaved head and a short beard. The singer also wore baggy brown trousers and a neon yellow hooded sweatshirt, which capped the overall look. Several netizens had things to say about the music star's appearance.

