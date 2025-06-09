Rema surprises fans with a touching tribute to Afrobeats icon D’banj, calling him a trailblazer at a recent concert

The Calm Down references Oliver Twist as a major hit that paved the way for Nigerian artists abroad

The heartwarming moment got the crowd cheering as the two stars shared a big brother-little brother embrace

Superstar Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor, aka Rema, left fans teary-eyed during his performance at London’s O2 Arena after he paused the show to honour Afrobeats legend, D’banj.

In a sold-out concert that saw thousands of fans screaming, the Raves and Roses singer surprised the audience by bringing D’banj on stage.

What followed was a deeply emotional tribute to the Kokomaster’s contribution to Afrobeats’ global success.

Speaking with gratitude, Rema said:

“You were one of the first ones to bring Afrobeats to the UK. You and Don Jazzy held it down. Y’all opened that door.”

He didn’t stop there. In front of the massive crowd, Rema expressed just how much D’banj’s legacy meant to him.

“I appreciate you for life. I love you from the bottom of my heart. If you never existed, I would have never existed.”

D’banj, visibly moved, embraced the younger star as the crowd erupted in applause.

Reactions from netizens:

The wholesome moment quickly trended online, with many praising Rema for honouring the legends that came before him.

@xinfinitygen stated:

"Respect the OGs... This is giving Wizkid & 2Baba chills. Love to see it!"

@Alt_Opinion007 wrote:

"D’banj. Humble man. What a guy. This moment made me emotional."

@SammyJ484040 added:

"Respect to the OGs, Rema is different. This is how you honour greatness."

@kizzyszn__ wrote:

"This is why I love Rema. Always acknowledging those before him."

@tomi_billionaire commented:

"D’banj deserves this and more. He paved the way with style and swagger."

@ireayoxx added:

"From Oliver Twist to Calm Down, the baton is being passed beautifully."

@vibeswithlola said:

"Two kings on one stage! D’banj walked so Rema could fly."

@official_efosa stated:

"This moment is going in history. Respect to both of them."

@afrobeats_forever commented:

"This gave me goosebumps! Rema knows his roots. D’banj is truly a legend"

@official_lamzy wrote:

"Na this kind love we dey like to see. Afrobeats no be today, respect to the pioneers"

@queen_kweenie added:

"D’banj walked so these new cats could run. Thank you, Kokomaster!

@j_sleekbeatz stated:

"I remember when Oliver Twist dropped, we scream am for club! Big ups to Rema for showing love "

TikTok star calls out Rema

Legit.ng reported that German TikTok star Noel Robbinson has expressed disappointment over being ignored by Mavin singer Rema.

During a meeting with Nigerian personality Peller, the influencer opened up about how he played a major role in the global success of Calm Down through his dance videos, only to be met with silence from the star himself.

The German influencer looked visibly pained as he narrated how he reached out to Rema but got no feedback despite his viral content helping to push the Afrobeats anthem across borders

