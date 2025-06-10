Nigerian comedian Remote swept Emirates Stadium with a traditional broom, declaring freedom

Popular Nigerian comedian and die-hard Arsenal supporter, Remote, has sparked major reactions online after pulling a dramatic spiritual stunt at the Emirates Stadium in London.

In a viral video making rounds on social media, the skitmaker, who was recently in the UK, visited Arsenal's home ground not just as a fan, but as a self-declared spiritual warrior ready to "cleanse" the club of years of disappointment.

Armed with nothing but a local Nigerian broom, Remote marched into the stadium and began sweeping the grounds while firing powerful prayer points against what he described as “spiritual attacks” preventing Arsenal from winning trophies.

Remote performs religious ritual at Arsenal stadium, fans left in disbelief. Photos: @iamremote/IG.

He prayed:

"Any curse that says we must not win trophies, I cast and bind you. All strong powers from Chelsea and Man Utd that are holding us from winning UEFA Champions League—vanish!"

He didn’t stop there.

In full dramatics, Remote also addressed the stadium itself:

“Emirates, hear the word of God! Tottenham don win trophy. Now that I am here, except I am not a man of God, we go win title next season!”

The comedic performance resonated with many Arsenal fans who have been longing for major silverware since the club’s last Premier League win in 2004.

His hilarious declarations have left social media buzzing.

@tobi_miracle_ wrote:

"Video saved make we check next season if the prayer go work."

@vibewithabbey commented:

"Remote haaaaa! Wetin be this? You carry traditional broom go London to sweep Arsenal stadium? You don crazeee"

@anifrancis_ stated:

"I thank God you know say you dey speak nonsense tongue. Till I carry my pikin go Stamford Bridge, Arsenal no fit win European cup."

@joel_redefined added:

"Abeg sweep the player entrance too. Na from there dem dey carry bad luck enter pitch."

@blerriqq_blaq shared:

"In that 5 years your coach don dey manage, Chelsea, United, Spurs, even Newcastle don win cup. Arsenal still dey warm up. Smh"

@_micon wrote:

"No be you say una no need trophy, say to beat top teams dey okay?"

@tobisneh said:

"I don dey write date down since Wenger time. This one go join the list."

@lemmah_beauty_home commented:

"This one na deliverance. Even Pastor Adeboye never sweep Emirates like this."

Moment Remote was caught performing religious ritual at Arsenal stadium trends. Photos: @iamremote/IG.

Remote cries out over police arrest

Remote was recently picked up by some policemen, with his car key seized.

The skitmaker had taken to his Instagram stories to cry for help as he informed Nigerians about how he was taken away to the police station when he stepped out to play football.

According to Remote, he was picked up by the uniformed men around Orchid, in Lagos, and taken to Ajah police station. The skitmaker explained that his car was locked up and his car key was taken away while they left him at the station.

