Popular Nigerian human rights lawyer and activist, Deji Adeyanju, has taken a swipe at renowned Port Harcourt pastor, David Ibiyeomie, over his recent threat to arrest bloggers and online critics.

The response came after a video of Ibiyeomie, founder of Salvation Ministries, went viral. In the video, the clergyman lashed out at people who post "negative" or "twisted" versions of his sermons online, warning them to stay off his case or face dire consequences.

Ibiyeomie said in the trending video:

“Don’t carry my news. I don’t want your news. You won’t make me popular... I will arrest you, I will lock you up. I don’t care. No man of God will pray for you and succeed"

His remarks sparked outrage online, with many accusing him of acting contrary to the teachings of Christ. Among those who strongly condemned the preacher was Deji Adeyanju, who also serves as the lawyer to controversial social media personality, VeryDarkMan.

Reacting on X (formerly Twitter), Adeyanju said:

“I’m so disappointed in Papa David Ibiyeomie warning and threatening Nigerians not to talk or criticize him or his church else he will lock them up.Who are you sir that people can’t talk about your church or criticize you?People criticized Jesus and He did not lock them up.”

The outspoken activist also accused the pastor of using fear and intimidation tactics to silence dissent and scrutiny.

He added:

“Boasting about using police to lock people up, a pastor ooo! These pastors are acting like unbelievers and de-marketing Christianity.They are the reason many people are no longer going to church"

See the tweet here:

Nigerians reacting to clash between Adeyanju, Pastor Ibiyeomie:

Adeyanju’s comments immediately reignited conversations online about the growing trend of religious leaders allegedly misusing power and influence to silence criticism.

@QueenMira24:

“So now pastors are threatening people with police? This is not Christlike abeg. If you can’t handle criticism, don’t hold a mic.”

@BigTaylord_:

“Deji spoke facts. Even Jesus was insulted and betrayed. Who is Ibiyeomie that he can’t be talked about? Freedom of speech dey this country o.”

@Olumide_Says:

“It’s bloggers that carry your sermons that help spread your ministry, but now you don’t want them to post anything again? Lol okay na.”

@Khalipha__:

“Pastors should be preaching love, not throwing threats like political thugs. This one na spiritual ego on steroids.”

@VeeTheWriter:

“We need to start separating clout from calling. Some pastors just want control, not followers of Christ. Thank you Deji for speaking up!”

Deji Adeyanju slams EFCC boss

Legit.ng reported that Deji Adeyanju sparked fresh conversations on social media following his strongly worded statement against EFCC and its handling of naira abuse cases in Nigeria.

Adeyanju criticised the EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, over his comments on ex-militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo.

The EFCC boss had said Nigerians should not judge Tompolo over a viral video allegedly showing him abusing the naira.

