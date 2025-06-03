The Otedola family celebrated one of their own, Fewa on his 25th birthday, in a sweet social media post

Femi Otedola and DJ Cuppy took to their respective social media pages to celebrate the social needs champ

Cuppy, via her X page shared that she will be raising autism awareness as Fewa adds a new year

Nigerian social media users were glad to see the Otedola's celebrate their only son and brother, Fewa Otedola, as he turned 25 on June 2, 2025.

Fewa Otedola is Femi’s only son but is also a special needs child as he suffers from autism. However, his family has shown him unconditional love, making sure to celebrate him at every chance they get.

Femi Otedola's only son turns 25, family celebrate him. Credit: @cuppymusic, @femiotedola

Taking to social media, both Femi Otedola, the billionaire business mogul, and one of his daughters, Florence Otedola, widely known as DJ Cuppy, celebrated Fewa on his special day.

Cuppy noted that she will be raising awareness for autism in honour of her little brother, who has taught them that love requires no words.

Cuppy wrote:

"I want to use my brother’s 25th birthday TODAY to raise awareness for autism 🧩🎂Fewa Otedola is autistic and he’s one of God’s greatest gifts to our family. His joy and pure heart remind us every day that love needs no words… Happy Birthday, Fefe Boi you are deeply loved 🫶🏾."

"Today is my brother Fewa Otedola's, birthday. He might be autistic but his pure heart and soul makes him the joy of our family. I love you little bro keep smiling, the world needs it."

Fans celebrate Fewa Otedola's 25th birthday

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@uncleprinceo said:

"Happy birthday to your brother."

@NaijaHistory_ said:

"Every wealthy family in Nigeria has an autistic child dunno if it's God's way of punishing 'em for impoverishing Nigeria via crude oil well racketeering."

@JanisOmorogbe said:

"Autistic people are normally pure at heart, wether broad spectrum Autism or the partial one. However, a picture of you and him could have created a better birthday memory."

@kainejohnson18 said:

"Fewa is a blessing not just to your family but to everyone who hears his story. Thank you for using love to raise awareness. Happy birthday to your amazing brother."

@Dr_Pharouk said:

"Happy Birthday to your brother Cuppy. 🎉🎊🎉🎊Here’s what people need to know about Autism and how it relates to the Oral Health. Understanding these features can help caregivers and parents provide better support and oral health care."

@benitaenwefah said:

"Oga Femi. Look for the flower plant called Alantana. The tea will be very good for your boy.❤️."

@adeniyilateefkayode said:

"Happy birthday to you #Fewa. This is Kay (Your friend from Odoragunshin). We were close friend when u came the last time."

Billionaire Femi Otedola celebrates only son

According to an earlier report by Legit.ng, Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola was filled with gratitude as he celebrated his son Fewa's new age.

The much-loved businessman took to social media to recount and reassure his youngest heir of his love and care.

In the heartwarming post accompanied by a sweet father-son moment, Otedola noted that his only son has brought so much happiness to their family.

Source: Legit.ng