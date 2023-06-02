Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola is filled with gratitude as he celebrates his son Fewa's new age

The much-loved businessman took to social media to recount and reassure his youngest heir of his love and care

In the heartwarming post accompanied by a sweet father-son moment, Otedola noted that his only son has brought so much happiness to their family

Nigerian business tycoon, Femi Otedola, is celebrating his only son, Fewa, as he adds a year today, June 2, 2023.

The businessman turned to social media to wish his son a happy birthday and reassure him of his fatherly love.

Pictures of Femi Otedola and his son, Fewa Credit: @femiotedola

Source: Instagram

The father of four shared a photo of himself sitting with his son as they displayed the sign of masculine strength together.

Otedola's note on Instagram read:

"It’s Fewa’s birthday today Happy birthday, my dear son; you bring so much happiness to our world. Papa loves you greatly. F.Ote"

Netizens join billionaire Femi Otedola to celebrate his son

pascal.ezekiel:

"Youngest billionaire happy birthday."

ifeanyi_juli_a:

"A very happy birthday to you son. May the Lord perfect everything that concerns you in Jesus Christ mighty name. I love you like your dad."

fatoyeelias1:

"❤️You will grow more & more, congratulations the son of the great Philanthropist Sir Femi Otedola."

itz_sammy_cole:

"Happy birthday fewa❤️ long life and prosperity more grace more favour more wisdom and understanding."

doln.foundation:

"Wishing you long life prosperity money and happiness. Do enjoy your day. God be with you father's joy."

babalolabello:

"Another 365days of greatness. Alihamdulilahi celebrating another new year. May you continue to growing older in craft and never be lost to death @ ur Age fewa."

Source: Legit.ng