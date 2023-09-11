Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola has denied being the father of a netizen, Ugwu Kenneth, who claimed to be his son

Kenneth took to the comment section of the oil mogul to claim that he was Otedola's son and that his mother was his high school girlfriend

Otedola, on the other hand, replied to Kenneth, stating that he had no girlfriend in secondary school; instead, he focused on academics

Nigeria's businessman and philanthropist, Femi Otedola, has reacted to a claim by one netizen that he is his son from one of his high school girlfriends.

The netizen Ugwu Kenneth, with the handle @Cello_brzl on Instagram, made this claim in the comment section of Otedola's handle.

Femi Otedola has three girls (Tolan, Florence and Temi Otedola) and a boy (Fewa Otedola). Photo Credit: @realFemiOtedola and @Cello_brzl

Source: UGC

He said:

"Daddy I be your pikin that your girlfriend for secondary school that year na born me ooo...Abeg come take me back suffer wan kill me here"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Otedola reacts

Meanwhile, Otedola quickly denied the allegation and replied to Keneth underneath his comment.

The 60-year-old billionaire said he had no girlfriend while growing up in secondary school and was more focused on academics.

Otedola said:

"Me ke? I no get girlfriend for secondary school oh. Na book I dey read."

Femi Otedola’s Daughter Temi Flies Private Jet From Ilorin to Lagos, Video Causes a Buzz

Meanwhile, actress Temi Otedola recently revealed she was in Kwara state for one month as she shared pictures on her Instagram page.

Temi, however, caused a stir after she shared a video of her flying on a private jet from Kwara back to Lagos.

She hinted she was in Kwara for what seems to be a movie project, as many gushed about her video on a jet.

“You gave me my first $30K in cash”: Davido praises Femi Otedola in throwback 60th birthday video

In another development, famous Nigerian billionaire businessman Femi Otedola posted the birthday message he received from Davido when he clocked 60.

In the heartwarming video, Davido revealed that Otedola gave him his first $30,000 (N23 million) in cash after his career started.

The video soon caused a massive buzz on social media as many netizens talked about the privileges of being from a wealthy family.

Source: Legit.ng