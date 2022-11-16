Singer Rejoice Iwueze, who was a member of the popular Destined Kids music group, is having her traditional wedding today, November 16

Rejoice flooded her page with some lovely pictures of her and her man dressed in traditional outfits for the occasion

Many of her fans and followers have since taken to her comment section to pen congratulatory messages to her

Wednesday, November 16, 2022, is a day of celebration for Destined Kids’ singer, Rejoice Iwueze as she traditionally ties the knot with her man.

Rejoice, who couldn’t keep the good news to herself, took to her Instagram page to share stunning pictures of her and her man as she expressed excitement over the new phase in her life.

Rejoice Iwueze expresses excitement over her traditional wedding. Credit: @rejoiceiwueze

Source: Instagram

Sharing the pictures, Rejoice wrote:

“It’s a new phase. It’s a new dawn, it’s a new level, and it’s a new chapter. This next level is just bubbling in my heart and I’m super excited I’m doing it with you @samtblaze. Let’s do it traditionally today baby.”

See her post below:

Fans congratulate Rejoice Iwueze

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

melvis.tabi.9:

"This is beautiful Rejoice! I rejoice with you as in tap into this grace. Congratulations child of God."

yadahworld:

"Oh babyyyy. Congratulations ."

nairadiary247:

"Congratulations ."

lizzymoyindapomola:

"My Loove…..Oiiiiin so super proud of you! Keep soaring higher❤️."

calistabenedicta:

"If you know destined kids by now and u r not married sorry for u."

jeresusan88:

"So this guy was busy dancing in your songs behind with intentions of marrying you. Joy joy joy volume 1234 if I’m not mistaken. congratulations to both of you.❤️❤️❤️."

Rejoice Iwueze shows off her man

Rejoice Iwueze of Destined Kids made headlines after she unveiled the face of her man, who she referred to as Sam Blaze.

Rejoice, a popular child singer in the 2000s, shared photos of her and her man as she announced they are set to tie the knot following their engagement.

Gushing about her husband-to-be, Rejoice said he brightens her world, and she is blessed to call him hers.

In her words:

“@samtblaze You Brighten My World In Million Ways and I’m Blessed To Call You “MINE”. I Said “YES” To Forever”.

