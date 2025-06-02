Tosin Silverdam blasts Blessing CEO over public drama, accuses the relationship therapist of trying to create camera content after their heated exchange at a recent event went viral

He claims Blessing tried to drag him away for a private talk, but he refused, adding that her outburst was unnecessary and staged for attention

He maintains that he only comments on what people post online, insisting he won’t be silenced by public figures who can’t handle criticism

Popular blogger, Tosin Silverdam, has broken his silence following a dramatic scene that erupted at a public event involving him, controversial relationship coach Blessing Okoro aka Blessing CEO, and auto dealer IVD.

The incident, which made rounds online, showed Blessing confronting Tosin at the event — a moment many described as tense and uncomfortable.

Legit.ng reported that the self-acclaimed relationship expert has also spoken on the incident while sending a strong warning to the blogger.

Reacting to the encounter in a TikTok video, Tosin did not mince words as he dragged Blessing for what he called a “clout-chasing attempt.”

He said, suggesting her emotions were tied to her relationship with IVD:

"Blessing CEO that used to call out people—even the dead—now can’t take what she dishes out? For real? She has lost it because of a man."

Tosin went on to recount how Blessing walked up to him and demanded they speak privately. According to him, she attempted to drag him aside, but he stood his ground.

Tosin added with a hint of sarcasm:

“She said, ‘I will beat you, I will beat you.’ I was just laughing. For what? For doing my job? She just wants to trend"

The blogger stressed that he only talks about what’s already in the public space, and it’s unfair for people like Blessing to attack bloggers for simply doing their jobs.

He declared:

“If you post it online, it becomes my business. It’s trending, I’ll talk about it. That’s how blogging works"

He also accused Blessing of trying to stage a viral moment with her reactions.

“They were doing it for the camera. I don’t do things for camera clout. I was disappointed in her,” he said.

Tosin concluded by emphasising that he’s not scared of confrontation but prefers conversations that are real and not just for social media buzz.

See the video here:

