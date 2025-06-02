A playful clip of Odunlade Adekola and actress Damilola Oni has gone viral, showing the actress using her chest to push the actor while promoting their new film

The video triggered massive reactions online, with fans expressing concern over Odunlade’s marriage, saying the clip disrespects his wife’s emotions and boundaries

While the video divided opinion, many viewers lauded Odunlade’s latest movie for its depth and storytelling, confirming he’s still one of Nollywood’s finest

Nollywood heavyweight, Odunlade Adekola, has once again taken over social media — but this time not for his acting prowess alone.

A behind-the-scenes video of the actor and his co-star, b*sty Yoruba actress Damilola Oni, has stirred heated debate online.

In the clip, shared on Odunlade’s official Instagram page to promote his latest movie informant, Damilola was seen playfully pushing the actor with her chest while they both smiled and laughed on set.

Odunlade Adekola sparks reactions as sizzling clip with actress Damilola Oni trends online. Photos: @odunomoadekola/Instagram.

What many fans expected to be a harmless skit quickly turned into a battleground of mixed emotions.

See the video

Netizens react to the clip

Reacting to the video, netizens didn’t hold back. Some expressed sheer disbelief at the level of physical interaction between the stars, especially considering Odunlade is a married man.

@ese_19 wrote:

“Mo sorry I can’t marry an actor, my BP go Dey rise everyday 😂.”

@its_modiva added:

“Omo, this can never be my husband. My body go don hurt finish!”

While some chalked it up to showbiz, others argued the viral video disrespected Odunlade’s wife.

@hartinuckeh commented:

“This is an emotional abuse to your wife. No wife will ever like to see this. Forget her spiritual faith, it’s blood that runs in her veins.”

@moerem_unique_ventures_ was clearly disappointed, saying:

“I dey online yesterday dey defend you when people talk say you’re not lively with your wife. See my life now.”

Another user, @hidowoo, shared:

“Seriously, you people should respect your spouse at least… if you are not married, respect the spouse of your colleagues.”

However, not all the comments were critical. A few fans managed to look past the drama and focus on the movie’s storyline.

@chapi_toh praised the film, saying:

“Just finished seeing Intruder. From the story, you’ll know it was written by an Agba osere. I even thought there was part 2, but it was well ended.”

@klassiq_ishow also added a humorous twist:

“Shey Aunty Dammy don marry? I like her sha.”

Odunlade Adekola sparks reactions as sizzling clip with actress Damilola Oni trends online.

Odunlade Adekola's drama with cow

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian celebrity couple Mo Bimpe and Adedimeji Lateef recently gifted Odunlade Adekola a big cow.

Friends and colleagues are known to support each other in the Nollywood industry, and the much-loved couple did their bit to support Odunlade’s ongoing movie production.

To show his appreciation, Odunlade Adekola took to his Instagram page to share a video of the cow while thanking Adedimeji Lateef and his wife. In the clip, the comic film star showed the big white cow tied to a tree as he said his words of thanks.

