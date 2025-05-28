A Nigerian preacher said he had a disturbing dream about popular socialite Cubana Chiefpriest and shared it on social media

The Enugu-based pastor noted that he does not understand the meaning of the dream and called for prayer for Chiefpriest

The dream he narrated got internet users worried, with some offering prayers for the entrepreneur

Pastor Robert Jr., the founder of Grace Confirmation Church Worldwide in Enugu, has raised an alarm on Facebook concerning his dream about Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, known widely as Cubana Chiefpriest.

The clergyman said he saw Chiefpriest looking emaciated.

Pastor Robert Jr says he saw Cubana Chiefpriest in his dream. Photo Credit: Gen Robert Jr, Instagram/@cubana_chiefpriest

Pastor calls for prayers for Cubana Chiefpriest

While noting that he doesn't know the meaning of the dream, Robert Jr. urged people to put Chiefpriest in prayers.

He added that he also saw fire in the dream. The pastor's post read:

"I saw Cubana chiefPriest in my dream. I saw him emaciated in the dream I don’t understand what it means, please pray for him...and i also saw fire 🔥."

The cleric's post caught people's attention and got some worried.

A pastor recounts his dream about Cubana Chiefpriest. Photo Credit: Gen Robert Jr, Instagram/@cubana_chiefpriest

Pastor's dream worries people

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the pastor's dream below:

Chidimma Tina said:

"Chiefpriest, may God see him through."

Olivia Oluebube said:

"May God help him is well."

Dasper Muloongo said:

"God may protect him."

Eki John Omofuma said:

"Make he pray for himself."

Kenneth Dooshima Dalinez said:

"Same thing to me I was making a toast🥂 with him about long life good health and prosperity.

"Wow 😮.

"What could that mean.

"Just this morning that I had that dream after my 3am prayers."

Becky Favy said:

"It means that his baby mama shouting paschaaal okechukwu dey pray for am bad prayer every second don dey work😩."

Chris Ilunuamhie said:

"Lord have mercy.

"You are one prophet I don't joke with his prophecies this is no joke.

"Sometimes you have said things I didn't believe will or can happen and they did happened as you said countless times...

"I honestly celebrate your grace prophet sir..."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a pastor had released a prophecy on when the world will end and urged people to prepare for the rapture.

Cubana Chiefpriest pens heartfelt tribute to Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Cubana Chiefpriest had pledged his lifelong loyalty to singer Davido.

This was confirmed in an Instagram post the socialite shared on Instagram. The Instagram post, which featured a video of the duo, showed the kind of bond that has become a hallmark of their public friendship. Chiefpriest described Davido as a treasure and a best friend and acknowledged the singer’s influence.

The post also highlighted Davido’s facial expressions, which Chiefpriest said spoke volumes about the energy surrounding their Paris outing. The post's hashtag #30BillionGeng tied the moment to Davido’s larger-than-life brand. At the Paris event, the duo reportedly mingled with the Martell CEO, who gifted Davido a customised bottle in honour of 5ive.

