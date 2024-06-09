Nigerian actor Zubby Micheal has sparked reactions online after a clip he shared on his social media page went viral

In the viral clip, the actor was seen on the roof inspecting an ongoing project of his, and his fans couldn't get enough of Zubby's panache

Legit.ng recalls reporting the constant updates Zubby has been sharing on social media about this ongoing project.

Nollywood superstar Zubby Micheal recently stirred mixed reactions on social media as a video of him going on an inspection of one of his new housing projects trended online.

The actor has been among the most loved and popular in the Nigerian movie industry for the last decade.

Nigerian actor Zubby Micheal recently trended online as a clip of him inspecting things on one of his ongoing projects went viral. Photo credit: @zubbymicheal

Many Nollywood fans have always shown keen interest in his growth as an actor and wealth.

A recent clip of the actor on the roof of an ongoing construction project has gone viral. The actor's confidence and panache while checking out how far things had gone on the site have got people talking.

Watch the trending clip of Zubby Micheal:

Netizens react to Zubby Micheal's clip

Singer Paul Okoye of the P-Square was among those who reacted to Zubby Micheal's clip.

Celebrities like Destiny Etiko and Chidi Mokeme also reacted to the viral clip.

Legit.ng recalls reporting earlier the other projects the movie star has undertaken over the last few years as he strives to build his real estate portfolio.

Here are some of the comments that trailed the clip:

@iamkingrudy:

"I don teach you finish."

@destinyetikoofficial:

"EZE ."

@chidimokeme:

"EZE DOINGS."

@eveesin:

"Money going down."

@veeyvian:

"If I tell you that my attention was focused on something else and I didn’t see that roof will you believe me???"

@victorokpalan:

"Roofing stage means testimony . Doings too much."

@judeengees:

"Olu dia."

@tcharls_ozuruigbo:

"Nwoke buzi real estate mogul."

@softel_production:

"Jisike guy...oluwa de ur back."

@skibony1_:

"Who notice something else. Azuannuka odogwu."

@jasper_.ben:

"I just checked the comments no one is talking about it, let me also focus on the building."

@winie_of_lagos:

"Una no dey wear pant eehnn…this kind early morning naim you decide to Dey ring bell for person."

Zubby Michael and Destiny Etiko stir rumours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Destiny Etiko and Zubby Michael caused a buzz with their flirtatious exchanges and romance in a video.

In the video, Destiny and Zubby were seen embracing each other before they sealed it with a kiss.

Zubby also shared a video from the exact movie location as he and Destiny stirred up relationship rumours with a loved-up display.

