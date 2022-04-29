Popular Nigerian disk jockey DJ Enimoney is reportedly facing troubles in his marriage with his wife, Iwalewa

According to reports, the DJ and his wife have fallen out over his relationship with one of MC Oluomo’s daughters, Ayinke

Iwalewa’s friend recently shared details online about DJ Enimoney’s relationship with Ayinke and how he beat his wife over it

A few months ago, DJ Enimoney’s wife, Iwalewa, caused a buzz on social media after she shared a disturbing post on her Instagram page.

In a new development, one of Iwalewa’s friends has written to blogs on the reason behind her cryptic posts while sharing details on the state of her marriage to the celebrity DJ.

In a post shared on @Instablog9ja and sighted by Legit.ng, Iwalewa’s friend noted that the woman has been battling an illness and also recently found out that her husband is having an affair with MC Oluomo’s daughter, Ayinke.

DJ Enimoney reportedly beat up his wife and sent her packing as he dates MC Oluomo's daughter. Photos: @ayinke_, @iwalewa_mi

Source: Instagram

It was gathered that Iwalewa had reached out to Ayinka to leave her man but she got snubbed instead and the young lady has continued to flaunt the married man at will on social media.

Not stopping there, the friend claimed DJ Enimoney has also started to beat up his wife in front of their kids and that the first time he did it, it was because Iwalewa had confronted him about his relationship with Ayinke.

It was added that the DJ also sent her packing out of his house with their two kids.

Romantic chats between DJ Enimoney and Ayinke were also exposed as well as messages of Iwalewa begging the lady to steer clear of her man. See the post below:

Nigerians react to DJ Enimoney's broken home

Internet users have reacted to the news of Iwalewa’s broken marriage in many ways. Some of them also advised her. Read some comments below:

Ladiesthriftstore:

“In all, Women make sure you are saving for days like this! Don’t wait till he kill you o.”

Heraldinechinaza:

“You are married , inside your marriage you Dey find another “ 4lifer” men sha !!!!!!!”

Pretty.juddy:

“Two can always play the game..”

Adeoluolatomide:

“Side chicks deserve a special place in h#ll.”

St_judoo:

“There's seriously nothing funny about all this.”

Vicci_xoxoo:

“Now I am soo scared of this Generation.. God help us.‍♀️.”

Bobo101:

“If you are a Side chic to a married man. I beg you, have conscience .”

_crazyblogger:

“Why marry at all, if you know you are not ready to settle. Most men clowning these days. ”

DJ Enimoney eulogises late mother

Singer Olamide's brother popularly called DJ Enimoney took to his social media page to pay tribute to their late mother.

The father of two shared a photo of her as he noted how he misses her every day since she departed the world.

According to him, he sheds tears every time he thinks about the promises he made to her because he couldn't fulfill them before she departed this world.

Source: Legit.ng