Jaywon has shared his take on Ayra Starr missing out on the nomination list of the 2024 Grammy Awards

The singer shared a photo of himself holding two Grammy Awards and he noted that man is not God

Several netizens also reacted to his post after he stated that he had no intention to mock Ayra Starr but she should take note of how she treats others

Singer Olajuwonlo Iledare, aka Jaywon, has joined the list of people who taunted his younger colleague Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, aka Ayra Starr, after she didn't bag any nomination for the 2024 Grammy Awards.

He said he was sorry that the Rush crooner wasn't nominated for the prestigious award. The This Year crooner noted that he is a huge fan of Ayra Starr's music and believes she is one of Africa's best female vocalists.

Jaywon added that it was not enough to pull others down. Besides, in Nigeria and on the African continent, the people elevate each other, not just for today, but for the future.

The artiste also shared a photo of himself carrying two Grammy Awards and he added that man is not God.

See Jaywon's tweet below:

See Jaywon with the Grammy Awards below:

Reactions to Jaywon's shade at Ayra Starr

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Jaywon's tweet below:

@te3_tia:

"40yrs old man, because she no allow you hold her waist tufiakwa."

@Ojodale46:

"You’re bigger than her in my book."

@iamkeyzeeto:

"But you Dey among people wey debate for round table make she no dey na."

@Big_Fendi01:

"Una still dey on this Eba matter."

@Iamskununzy:

"Unrelated, that picture you snapped with her, who posted it? You or Arya?"

@tayoofficiall:

"Dat picture pain u o."

@ccc_4our:

"But this one wey you dey do na abosi sha. You no need tweet something like this again."

@_nitehub:

"So she no give you her number?"

Jaywon lambasts Ayra Starr over viral photo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jaywon had finally spoken up about the viral photo he took with his junior colleague, Ayra Starr.

The This Year crooner went online to lambaste the 21-year-old Mavin signee while claiming that she disrespected him with the photo.

Many netizens reacted to Jaywon’s claims, with some of them asking him to provide evidence of her disrespect.

