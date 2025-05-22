Nigerian actress Angela Okorie has shown off her used passport booklets on social media while schooling fans

The Nollywood star claimed that she has never been denied a visa as she revealed she has an American passport

Angela Okorie’s claim about not having her visa rejected became a trending topic on social media, and netizens dropped their hot takes

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has taken to social media to brag about never having her visa denied.

The movie star, who was recently embroiled in an online drama with her ex-boyfriend, took to her Instagram stories to share a video of her used passport booklets.

In the clip, Angela Okorie held over 10 Nigerian passport booklets that she had used up. She then accompanied the video with a caption where she bragged about never having her visa denied.

According to the mum of one, she is also a citizen of America and she has been travelling to the country for over 12 years. Angela Okorie however added that she likes to travel with her Nigerian passport even though she is often asked to step aside because of it.

The Nollywood star, however, stated that whenever she’s asked to step aside and they check her passport, they tell her to go soon after.

Angela Okorie then told her fans to calm down and take life easy because they would get to her stage of being able to travel abroad freely. In her words:

“If I tell you I have never been rejected a visa before, will you believe? I love being a citizen of America but my problem na l go gree stay?? I have been going to America a for over 12 years. I just like as I Dey enter Every country wey I want with my Naija passport, But this our Naija passport once Oyinbo site am next na step aside. If you step me aside when you open my passport na only you go tell me to go, Some of y'all just started making trips,e still get people wey pass me for making trips, So calm down and take life easy ,you will get there!!!”

See a screenshot of her post below:

Reactions as Angela Okorie brags about never getting a denied visa

Angela Okorie’s post where she flaunted her used passport booklets and bragged about never having her visa denied, was met with interesting comments from Nigerians after it went viral:

Ankaraparlor said:

“This info will help my gas not to finish! Yaaaaay!!!”

Beeshaircastle said:

“Okay mama! I will calm down😅.”

Eroticvillang said:

“Manifesting this bragging rights.”

Officialsideone_ said:

“Carry am go bank.”

Callme.oma said:

“I want this type of bragging rights someday too! I don tire for local flights.”

Sharonarthurrr said:

“So what should we do with this info now?”

Beekayigwegbe said:

“People dey keep their old passports?”

Mollyyyswts said:

“She Don high again😢.”

Official_val09 said:

“But passport is 5/10y so why you get many for hand,just asking ooh.”

Dhara.ex_ said:

“Wahala for people wey never take any trips😂.”

Michelleuanseru said:

“But did we ask?”

_toby_loba said:

“Oya we go tell Igwe to organize award for you be that o.”

