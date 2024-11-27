Singer Mayorkun's father, Sunday Adewale, has found love again as he separates from his mother and actress, Toyin Adewale

Mayorkun's father shared the good news as he posted lovely pictures of him and his new wife on his social media timeline

Congratulatory messages have since been pouring in for the former DMW signee's father on his new union

Nigerian singer Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, aka Mayorkun's father, Sunday Adewale, has moved on from his relationship with his mother, Yoruba actress Toyin Adewale.

This comes as Mayorkun's father shared photos from his union with his wife on Wednesday, November 27.

Mayorkun’s dad shares pictures of him and his new wife. Credit: Instagram/sundayadewale7057/toyinadewale

Source: Instagram

A close look at the picture Mayorkun's dad shared showed that the union took place overseas in a court of law.

The singer's dad excitedly shared the news with his fans and followers across his social media family.

There were no details on whether other family members, including Mayorkun, were present at the event.

See a picture of Mayorkun's dad and his new wife below:

See another picture Mayorkun's dad shared below:

Below is a picture of Mayorkun dad and his new wife at a court of law overseas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting Mayorkun's mother and Yoruba actress Toyin Adewale's reaction as she tried Sushi for the first time.

Fans congratulate Mayorkun's dad

Legit.ng captured some of the messages from well-wishers, read them below:

princessolaoyeademorin:

"Congratulations to you both."

temmynate:

"Congrats sir."

walih__h:

"Congratulations congratulations my biggest daddy."

niji_akanni:

"Congratulations to you. May your love continue to grow. May your joy last."

Oluperry Alubarika:

"Bless Up goodness and mercy shall follow you more congratulations."

Fidelis Duker:

"Congratulations oga and madam."

Temitope Abayomi Babayemi:

"Hearty Congratulations, brother!"

OLOLADE TEMITOPE GANIU:

"Sunday omo Adewale, I rejoice with you, congratulations."

Mayorkun shares first meeting with Davido

Legit.ng previously reported that the singer narrated his first encounter with Davido.

Recall that Mayorkun was signed to the Afrobeats star’s defunct DMW record label.

The Mayor of Lagos, as he is fondly called, shared what he saw when he visited the Timeless hitmaker's Lagos mansion.

“When I met Davido and I went to his house, he has up to 200 people living in his house," he said.

Source: Legit.ng