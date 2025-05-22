Nigerian celebrity couple Davido and Chioma’s marriage have come under scrutiny over a recent prophecy about them

Controversial Ghanaian prophet, Karma President, claimed that trouble was headed for Davido and Chioma’s marriage

Karma President’s warning spread on social media, and it raised a series of concerned reactions from Nigerians

A controversial Ghanaian prophet, Karma President’s latest prophecy about David Adeleke, Davido, and Chioma’s marriage has raised the concerns of Nigerians.

The seer, who has been known to give a series of prophecies in the past about celebrities, including Nollywood stars, late Jnr Pope and Destiny Etiko, among others, claimed in a recent post that Davido and Chioma’s marriage might be headed for destruction.

On his official social media pages, Karma President posted one of Davido and Chioma’s traditional wedding photos and he accompanied it with a caption explaining that the music star’s wife needed traditional prayers for her marriage not to crash.

According to him, the Chivido couple’s marriage is on the brink of collapse in the spiritual realm because a lot of negative occurrences are headed towards Davido and Chioma.

Karma President wrote:

“DAVIDO and CHIOMA'S MARRIAGE is on the VERGE of CRASHING in the SPIRITUAL REALM, FOR MANY HIDEOUS OCCURRENCES to BETIDE both. MORE GIST to be PROPAGATED to All from the KARMA PRESIDENT. HENCE, CHIOMA needs TRADITIONAL PRAYERS.”

See the post below:

Reactions as prophecy about Davido and Chioma’s marriage trends

Karma President’s prophecy about Davido and Chioma’s marriage left many of the couple’s fans worried. After the post went viral, a number of netizens reacted to the news:

Bashesofaliz said:

“I cover their marriage with the blood of Jesus 🙏.”

Pearlyugo said:

“Prophet of doom. Face the marriages in Ghana first.”

Obyuzor said:

“I reject it in Jesus Mighty Name Amen!!chioma and David Adeleke I cover you guys with blood of Jesus Amen.”

Deluxecakesnevents said:

“We reject any negative prophecy and we decree that their Joy will never diminish.”

Superblachomes wrote:

“UNA NO DEY SEE VISION FOR POOR PEOPLE?😮😂😂😂”

Hairbyfirstlady' said:

“God forbi!d in Jesus name amen 🙏.”

Z.e.e.y.e.r.h wrote:

“Na so so bad thing them sabi see, kaiii.”

Bryanandmandy__ said:

“I return it back to sender.”

Brytstarsxclusive_backup wrote:

“This one is looking for attention.”

Ammarorji said:

“I cast and bind, I cover them with the blood of Jesus christ.”

How Chioma asked Davido's permission in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido's wife, Chioma, warmed the hearts of fans with her graceful behaviour at a recent event.

The mother of two, who celebrated her birthday a few weeks ago, was at what appeared to be her birthday party. She was seen alongside her singer husband, Davido, when a man approached and attempted to gift her a wad of cash.

Also in the clip, Davido was seen standing behind his wife. He observed the exchange with a smile before Chioma turned to look at him, seemingly seeking his intervention.

