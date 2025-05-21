The EFCC officially handed over a 753-unit housing complex formerly owned by ex-CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele to Nigeria’s Ministry of Housing and Urban Development

The ministry praised the EFCC’s efforts in asset recovery and pledged to put the properties to productive use for Nigerians

Public reactions reflect scepticism about proper management, with calls for transparency and ensuring the homes benefit the needy rather than politicians

A 753-unit housing complex, once owned by the troubled former Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele, has been formally handed over to the ministry of housing and urban development.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) turned over the property on Tuesday at the Ministry’s offices in Mabushi, Abuja, according to a statement from the ministry.

This was confirmed in a statement released on Tuesday by Salisu Haiba, Director of Press and Public Relations for the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

“The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has taken delivery of the 753 Housing Units Abuja housing estate, formerly owned by the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,” the statement said.

Arc Ahmed Dangiwa, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, commended the EFCC for its unwavering dedication to asset recovery and anti-corruption efforts.

“This marks a significant milestone in our collective determination to ensure that recovered assets are put to productive use in ways that directly benefit the Nigerian people. The housing estate recovered from the former Governor of the Central Bank is a case in point,” Dangiwa said.

Nigerians react

Reacting on Twitter, Nigerians have taken to social media to express their feelings about the development.

@ambalium

"Dem go still share am among themselves."

@ikecosmas

"5 years later..."EFCC ARRESTS FORMER MINISTER OF HOUSING FOR CONVERTING GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES TO PERSONAL ASSET."

@GeorgeUwaifo

"I wish you could also investigate the other questionable politicians who have been bleeding us dry for years. 753 units from just one man. Imagine what others are hiding! There is one that starts with "Y."

@GbolahanObadime

“Dear Minister of Housing and Urban Development, ensure those houses are sold as they are and sold on time, ensuring that no politicians or government appointees partake in it. Also, we don't want to hear that all the buildings are structurally defective.”

@blac_kings

"I bet we will never hear about these properties again. Either they hand them back to the criminal owner or another criminal will take possession. That’s how it is done—no real crime fighting, everything is for the camera."

@osazing

"Who finally gets an apartment there? Will it be shared among political office holders or given to the poor who are homeless?

"Will the government auction the houses? Please, the ministry should let the citizens know. I just wish Nigeria will become a better place."

EFCC arrests prominent ex-lawmaker for receiving N70m from Emefiele

Legit.ng reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested former House of Representatives member Gudaji Kazaure for allegedly receiving N70 million from the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

According to sources close to the investigation, Kazaure was taken into custody by EFCC operatives on Wednesday, May 6, after a Kano High Court vacated a restraining order that had been placed against his arrest.

The arrest stems from allegations that Kazaure received N20 million in two separate payments, purportedly from Emefiele’s emissary, Mr Eric.

