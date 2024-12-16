Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold has caused a stir after advocating for wickedness in a social media post

Just recently, the music star explained why wickedness is necessary in life as opposed to kindness

AG Baby’s post went viral on the internet and raised a series of mixed reactions from social media users

Nigerian singer Adekunle ‘Gold’ Kosoko, aka AG Baby, is making headlines after he advocated for wickedness on social media.

The Orente crooner took to his official X page to share a post in which he discussed the necessity of wickedness in life as opposed to kindness.

According to the music star who just celebrated his 10 years on stage, his experiences in life have made him realise that people need a bit of wickedness to thrive because being kind turns them into fools.

Fans react as Adekunle Gold preaches wickedness. Photos: @adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

In his words:

“Took me a while, but I can confirm now that in this life, you need a sprinkle of wickedness to thrive. Kindness go turn you to mumu.”

See his tweet below:

Reactions as Adekunle Gold preaches wickedness

Adekunle Gold’s post soon became a trending topic after it went viral on social media. Netizens had different takes. Read some of their comments below:

Top G said this generation does not care about people’s kindness:

Opemi said being kind doesn’t make one a fool and it depends on the people he’s surrounded by:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

Spice_blender:

“Being too accessible and too nice never ends well.always have boundaries and do not be scared to say no.”

Mysho_dgreat:

“Totally correct. The good, nice and kind hearted people are always the victim of circumstance.”

modellah:

“It's not wickedness, it's boundaries.”

supreme_5505:

“you just dey learn lol 😂.”

lucas_ugoh:

“Wiked and ungrtful people go just dey turn good people into something else.”

tz.tolz:

“Omo I learnt this the hard way lolz.”

Phillotones:

“If you no wicked go learn am.”

Nimzworld:

“People take kindness for weakness and they take advantage of it.”

preshly_22:

“No lies oh , if u are too kind they think they are using you.”

wale_astro:

“It’s since Be a good person but don’t be nice. Being a nice person will lead you 6feet under the ground ✌🏾.”

cute_ellams:

“Be kind! Don’t be nice! If you understand the difference you will go far in life.”

alhajabolasere:

“Be too kind at your own risk!! 😒”

Adekunle Gold receives emotional message from Simi, daughter

Legit.ng reported that the singer during the celebration of his 10 years on stage in Lagos broke down in tears when a special voice message was played for him.

The voice message came from his wife, Simisola Kosoko, also known as Simi, and their daughter, Adejare.

Adejare expressed profound love for his dad while Simi sang for him and hailed for all he does for the family.

