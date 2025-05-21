36-year-old UK star Chris Brown has been released on a $6.7 million (N10.6 billion) bail after being arrested

A London court had charged the star with causing grievous bodily harm over an alleged nightclub incident

This development is according to People, and it has sparked several reactions from all quarters online

Chris Brown, the 36-year-old R&B singer, has been granted bail by a London court after being charged with serious assault.

The allegations stem from an incident in 2023, where the singer was accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm on music producer Abraham Diaw with a tequila bottle in a London nightclub.

According to reports by People, Brown was arrested at a hotel in Manchester about a week ago, after returning to the UK for the first time since the incident. He was initially refused bail on Friday, May 16, but was later granted bail on Wednesday by Judge Tony Baumgartner at Southwark Crown Court.

Chris Brown's bail conditions

The conditions of his bail include paying a $6.7 million (N10.6 billion) security fee, with $5.3 million to be paid immediately and the balance due within seven days.

Chris Brown’s bail allows him the opportunity to attend his upcoming "Breezy Bowl XX" tour, which is set to kick off on June 8, 2025, in the Netherlands.

See the post below:

Reactions as Christ brown to pay $6.7M bail

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@allawford10 said:

"Yeah, they stole his money. They used him for money. Noway fighting someone is worth 6.7 million. He should leave and not do the tour."

@chardonnay_baee said:

"He about to be working when he 60 years old to pay that back 🤦🏿‍♀️."

@miss_netanya said:

"They just wanted money from him."

@whitdiann said:

"Could we please stop listening to and supporting people like Brown who are abusive? Ick."

@mrcopetwo said:

"That’s pathetic seriously over a fight seriously murders don’t even get bail that high there system is pathetic stay strong brother."

@nomhle____m said:

"Tell me you’re broke without telling me you’re broke."

@vanessareiserlcsw said:

"Should have kept this menace to society in."

@wandy0116 said:

"Well stop behaving like a thug you will avoid all this embarrassing ugly consequences you're going to face..you got caught Chris will be no easy for you 6M in bail is a lot who you fu*ked with in there..? Apparently wasn't a nobody."

@awelementor said:

"Why are men violent in nature and always on a selfish reckless pursuit?"

@whitdiann said:

Chris Brown pulls a surprise visit on Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido was surprised by his friend and colleague Chris Brown and their meeting trended online following their recent meeting.

A video made the rounds on social media showing how the American star surprised the Afrobeats Grammy nominated artist Fast-rising singer.

Teni was also spotted in the room when Chris Brown visited, and Davido's reaction left many appreciating him.

