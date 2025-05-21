Nigerian singer Davido has reacted to his friend and colleague Chris Brown, who has regained his freedom after his arrest

The American music star was arrested in London over a club incident that happened in 2023

After Chris Brown was granted bail and the news made the rounds, Davido took to his Instagram stories to react

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has reacted to Chris Brown regaining his freedom after his arrest.

Chris Brown was arrested in the early hours of May 15, 2025, in London, at the Lowry Hotel in Manchester, where he was staying. The 36-year-old R&B star was picked up by the authorities shortly after arriving in the UK over an incident that took place in 2023.

It was gathered that the music star had allegedly struck a music producer, Abe Diaw, with a bottle during an altercation at a nightclub. Chris Brown was initially denied bail after his arrest but it was eventually granted on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, after the singer had spent days in custody.

Davido reacts to Chris Brown’s release

Shortly after the news of Chris Brown regaining his freedom made the rounds, Nigerian superstar Davido took to his Instagram stories to react.

The 30BG boss, who has collaborated with Chris Brown on a series of projects, celebrated the US singer’s freedom. On his IG stories, Davido wrote a simple message that reads:

“Breezy Out!”

See a screenshot of his post below:

Nigerians react as Davido celebrates Chris Brown’s release

Davido’s positive reaction to Chris Brown regaining his freedom was met with interesting comments from Nigerians. Some of them praised the 30BG boss for being a true friend:

Omo_ologo5g_ said:

“Davido na true friend 😂.”

Lola_comfort said:

“They released Chris Brown already ohhh😂.”

Amakasregister wrote:

“Chris Brown has already been released, and Davido is excited!”

Clemzyjoy said:

“Na davido dey carry industry trabaye ajeh💯.”

Princess_starrrrrrrrrr said:

“Davido is that one friend everyone should have. He’s always supportive.”

Ivy.victor_ said:

“6m$ for bail is wild. Welcome to Nigeria 50k don do.”

Girlgirlx_les_ said:

“When did Chris Brown start to dey answer breezy?”

Sunsherry_of_lagos1 said:

“Na there them go see am, Eye service.”

Livingrightbyvivazskin said:

“At his age, he’s still assaulting people.”

Budo03 wrote:

“Wetin concern you @davido.”

_the_kicks21 said:

“They have a show together why won’t he. Let CB face the wrath if the law if he is guilty that’s how laws work. This is not Lagos or Nigeria this London, UK.”

How Chris Brown surprised Davido during studio session

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido and Chris Brown have continued to impress fans with their camaraderie.

The latest viral clip captured a heartwarming moment during a recording session, where Chris surprised Davido.

Davido was seen recording a single off his upcoming album 5ive when the American star quietly walked into the studio and gave his friend a small nudge. The Nigerian singer was excited when he noticed a fair figure beside him and stood up immediately to hug him.

