Singer Yinka Ayefele has reshared a video of Nigerian footballer Victor Osimhen dancing to one of his hit songs

Victor Osimhen showed his dance moves as he sang the lyrics to Ayefele's song word-for-word

The footballer's dance video to Ayefele's song comes in the wake of Galatasaray's recent win and a viral video featuring some alleged family members criticising him

Nigerian singer Yinka Ayefele has reacted to a fun video of Nigerian football star Victor Osimhen dancing energetically to one of his evergreen songs, titled 'Beru Ba Mope', a track off his Fulfilment album released in 2005.

The video, which is currently making waves, captured Osimhen, who recently lifted two trophies with Turkish side Galatasaray, showing his dance moves as he sang Ayefele's lyrics word for word.

Osimhen shows dance moves sings Ayefele's song word-for-word. Credit: victorosimhen9/yinkaayefele

Source: Instagram

The line from the song, sung in the Yoruba language, that caught attention:

“Anything they like, people can say. I will just be looking at them. It’s their problem. It’s their work and mine is to be progressing.”

Some netizens claimed the line was Osimhen's subtle response to a controversy involving a man who claimed to be a relative of Osimhen, accusing the footballer of abandoning his extended family.

Netizens read meanings to video of Osimhen dancing and singing Ayefele’s hit song ‘Beru Ba Mope.' Credit: victorosimhen

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng reported that the man named John, who claimed to have attended the same primary school as Osimhen, alleged that the community raised money for the footballer's father, Patrick, when his wife passed to help complete their marriage rites.

Resharing a video of Osimhen grooving to his song, Ayefele wrote, in a caption,

"Victor Osimhen vibing to YINKA AYEFELE'S FULFILMENT. #viralreels Victor Osimhen."

The video of Osimhen enjoying the Ayefele music is below:

Reactions as Osimhen dance to Ayefele's song

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Victor Osimhen's dance video. Read the comments below:

_abioduns said:

"Strong message to hin extended family waiting for free money."

IfedayoDosu said:

The lyrics of that song is so deep, na only am know wetin him dn pass through. I thank God for your life brother.

mikkyzane said:

"Or he is replying critics with God's blessings."

toby_koke said:

"Song that resonates with his situation. GOD is with you OSI

ayomikuleyin001 wrote:

"Growing up this song just so sweet. Why won’t you even have a cassette or the tape now. Cut across all tribe self. Especially in Lagos. At home, in the car, at work, na naming ceremony e Dey sweet pass. You go see those mama vibing and singing lyrics word for word. Omo. @yinkaayefele well done sir."

plato_vince said:·

"My mama and this song that year sha. Ayefele mouth suppose dey pain am where he deh."

Osimhen reportedly offered ₦1.3 billion weekly

In other news via Legit.ng, Osimhen could make headlines with one of the most lucrative contracts in football history amid reports about his next club,

Reports suggested that Saudi Pro League side, Al-Hilal, made an offer of ₦1.3 billion per week to try and lure the Nigerian international away from Europe.

The club was reportedly prepared to not only meet Napoli’s €75 million release clause, but also tabled a huge annual salary for Osimhen.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng