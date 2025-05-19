Popular content creator and philanthropist King Michy sparked controversy online following a recent interview she conducted

The young creator became upset after interviewing effeminate young boys who shared their stories about cross-dressing with her

She angrily blamed Bobrisky, accusing him of being a major influence in the lives of many young boys

There has been a heated exchange between cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky and young content creator King Micthy.

King Mitchy, whose real name is Mukoro Ereremena Michelle, is notable for her philanthropic ways on benevolence on social media.

Bobrisky blows hot on King Mitchy for blaming him. Credit: @bobrisky222, @king_mitchy

Source: Instagram

She shared a video online, where she interviewed two young effeminate boys. One of them said that he started crossdressing at age 10, after he got molested by an uncle in his family.

King Micthy got riled out, pointed to the camera and directly blamed Bobriksy for influencing Nigerian young men, who have seen it as a shortcut to wealth.

Mitchy said:

"I hope you have seen what you’ve caused ???? No come back to this country oh just stay where you Dey!!!"

In sighting the tag, Bobrisky responded swiftly and insulted the young lady.

Bobrisky wrore:

"You are very stupid for having d gut to tag me. If you are looking for public funds why can’t you keep hustling on what you do. How dare you tag me? Never in ur life tag me on dis rubbish again."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to exchange between Bobrisky and King Mitchy

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@dr_chidominica said:

"She didn’t lie sha! Not everyone can consume things on the internet and not be moved! An senior man influence most of this boys."

@olalekan_chase47 said:

"Why blaming bob risky? Where their parent dey? Se better people no dey for social media way them fit emulate better things from... Iwa wherey."

@ms_juuls said:

"Why is the second boy doing like millipede."

@fynie001 said:

"Bobrisky did more harm than good. Always showing off money and tagging it to Godfather this or that. Making it look like Agay agay industry is paying well. In this country that there is no job? Everyone wants to put themselves out there."

@lady_temi22 said:

"I watched this video on mute yesterday. At first I thought he had a disability. When he went down I turned my volume up. Na wah ooh."

@prankhottiee said:

"But nobody can influence me to do anything. So if person say make you put hand for fire you go put?"

@__officialmelaningoddess said:

"Leave Bobrisky alone,before Bob there were other cross dressers who might have influenced him too.Everybody should pick their own race."

@iamalexpearlie said:

"Don’t remove that sea waves you call baby hairs that’s almost covering your eyes…. Continuously blaming bobrisky."

@sumptuous__dabossbaby said:

"Way to go 👏👏 Mitchy you too much o only you na woman and man 💪👍🏼❤️❤️❤️."

@doubleman__ said:

"We suppose the drill some kinda men way the dress like woman."

@emeka_leonald said:

"Imagine!!! See the temerity you have, “today be the last day u dress like this, “am going to start with u” Omorr girl u no try for this one."

Egungun interviews 40-year-old effeminate man

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Egungun gathered so much attention from a recent interview that he just posted on social media.

The media personality had a session with an effeminate man who identified himself as a make-up artist and pastor.

The video quickly made the rounds on social media and caught the attention of many internet users who shared their reservations.

