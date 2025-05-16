Videos capturing the fun moments at Dele Momodu's 65th birthday celebration in Lagos have surfaced online

Music star Davido, Osun State governor Ademola Adeleke, and billionaire Razaq Okoya were among the prominent figures spotted at the event

A clip captured the moment Davido prostrated to greet his baby mama, Sophia Momodu's uncle, Dele Momodu, at the event

Nigerian media mogul Dele Momodu threw a lavish birthday party in the Victoria Island area of Lagos State to mark his 65th birthday on Friday, May 16.

Prominent figures like billionaire Razaq Okoya and his wife, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, Gani Adams, Ooni’s wife, Olori Ronke Ademiluyi Ogunwusi, Davido, showed up at the event to celebrate with Dele Momodu.

Davido, Okoya, others attend Sophia's uncle Dele Momodu's 65th birthday party. Credit: davido/delemomoduovation/sophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

The highlight of the event was Davido's surprise arrival at the event alongside Zlatan Ibile and his 30BG crew.

Davido, after exchanging pleasantries with his uncle, Governor Adeleke, was captured prostrating to greet the birthday celebrant, who also embraced him.

The DMW singer was also spotted with billionaire Okoya and his wife, Shade, who posed for pictures with the singer.

Davido, Governor Ademola Adeleke, Okoya turn up for Dele Momodu’s special day. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

The video showing the arrival of billionaire Industrialist Chief Razaq Akanni Okoya and his wife, Shade Okoya, at the 65th birthday celebration of Dele Momodu is below:

Below is a video capturing the moment Davido, Zlatan Ibile and his crew arrived at Dele Momodu's party amid cheers:

In related news, Legit.ng also recalled reporting that Davido surprised his second daughter, Hailey Adeleke, at her 8th birthday party in Senegal.

Reactions as Davido attends Dele Momodu's party

Davido's unexpected presence at Momodu's birthday party has stirred reactions from netizens owing to the fact that the media mogul is an uncle to his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

da_sunshinecakes said:

"Very humble."

savedbygraceo wrote:

"Who's shouting oko Chioma oko Chioma."

ch.ocho1389 said:

"I love how he loves he's uncle."

4deo_oxx reacted:

"See how David Dey cater for zlatan."

homarellls said:

"Hope he saw his daughter Imade Would be glad ."

majorgee_ said:

"OBO sabi prostrate back to back ehn."

feyishayofeyishayo_ reacted:

"Na only me understand wetin they go on."

omoobaomogoriola reacted:

"If someone is still hatting on dis guy. E no go better for d person. Amin."

feolatsfc said:

"Mr dele na my boy na my boy don postrate. If u take this people serious, u go go astray.

simplydiss wrote:

"Davido don pitch tent with dele momodu. Sophie no go like this."

godstime_eghosa1 said:

"So calm, lovable by his enemies and those who truly love him. OBO nor go minus. And u keep wondering how he’s d richest amongst all, baba dey active dey collect everywhere, like dis Martell and Puma things going down for his sake."

Davido celebrates Imade's 10th birthday

Legit.ng also reported that the With You crooner expressed his heartfelt wishes for his daughter Imade, who turned 10 on May 14, 2025.

Amid the birthday buzz, Davido in an emotional post hailed his first daughter for clocking the double digits, 10.

He added that Imade was his first princess as he expressed pride in her new age.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng