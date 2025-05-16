DJ Cuppy has shared pictures of her with her billionaire dad, Femi Otedola, Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, in Dubai

The disc jockey disclosed they were out for dinner as she pictured her between Otedola and Dangote

DJ Cuppy's pictures with the Nigerian billionaires have since gained attention as people shared diverse opinions

Ifeoluwa Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, has shared moments from her outing with her father and businessman Femi Otedola and Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote.

Cuppy, who recently responded to a curious fan who queried if her father was Catholic, disclosed they were out for a dinner with her location showing Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

One of the pictures Cuppy shared showed the billionaire heiress and Dangote walking in, while Otedola appeared to be sorting out something.

Another picture showed Cuppy seated elegantly between her father and Dangote as they all posed for a picture.

While Otedola and Dangote wore casual outfits, Cuppy wore a flowing gown.

Sharing the pictures, Cuppy wrote in a caption, "Dynasty and dinner 🍽️🖤 #CuppyDat."

Slide the post below to see pictures from DJ Cuppy's outing with Femi Otedola and Dangote:

Cuppy's post on X about her outing with Otedola and Dangote is below:

Reactions to Cuppy's pictures with billionaires

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as many of Cuppy's fans gushed about her. Read the comments below:

iambamysmilz reacted:

"Show the world the glory of God in you Cuppy love what you doing."

la_son1 said:

"Omor I really have a long way to go Jesus Christ I no even know self."

abazwhyllzz reacted:

"My father in law and his billionaire friend,so much love this picture."

oxndes said:

"My guy just dey ask me say wetin him papa dey do that year wey him no make money."

Inno4Chi reacted:

"Poor lady go use the opportunity order wetin nor good. People born into major wealth like Kuffy and the 2 gentlemen billionaires nor know wetin God do for them."

Imeeeokon said:

"This picture alone is worth 700 husbands and 300 boyfriends..."

village7village wrote:

"Too much wealth in one picture."

gentlebjgiant said:

"Your life don better. Your future is blessed. Your unborn generation have no reason to lack. Congratulations. People like you are just 1 out of 10 million."

MarketKingAlex said:

"When I see photos like this I always wonder who’s paying for the food. Do they split the bills or one person volunteers to pay."

Cuppy replies financially unstable suitor

Legit.ng previously reported that DJ Cuppy openly shared her response to one of her admirers.

The billionaire daughter posted what she told a man who wanted to date her without money. Cuppy's response, which trended on social media, became a debate s fans dropped their hot takes.

