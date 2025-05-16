Isaac Fayose, brother of the former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose compared Nigerian and American passports following Deeone’s video

The comedian had criticised Tunde Ednut for celebrating becoming an American citizen

Fans expressed mixed reactions to Isaac Fayose’s comments about the Nigerian and American passports

Businessman Isaac Fayose, the younger brother of former Ekiti State governor Ayo Fayose, has reacted to comedian Deeone's video about the Nigerian passport.

Deeone had made a video highlighting the importance and value of the Nigerian passport after Tunde Ednut celebrated becoming an American citizen.

Isaac Fayose congratulates Tunde Ednut over citizenship. Photo credit@comedinadeeone/@isaacfayos/@mazitundeednut

Source: Instagram

In response, Fayose compared the passports of the two countries. According to him, the Nigerian passport has no real value compared to the American passport. He opined that the Nigerian passport is the worst because the country offers little welfare or empowerment to its citizens.

Isaac Fayose added that if people were to talk about real life, Nigerians should acknowledge that they are living in hell.

The businessman also suggested that Deeone must have been creating content when making his comments about the Nigerian passport. He further claimed that the Nigerian passport cannot grant entry into Dubai or even Kenya without Nigerians paying for a visa.

Isaac Fayose shares take about Deeone's utterance after Tunde Ednu's videot. Photo credit@isaacfayose

Source: Instagram

Isaac Fayose on the American Passport

In the recording, Fayose described the American passport as a lifetime achievement. He congratulated the celebrity, who gave fans millions naira gift for his birthday, on becoming an American citizen.

He also mentioned that US President Donald Trump had requested that anyone wanting to become an American citizen must pay $5 million, yet many people are willing to pay that amount to gain citizenship.

Fayose added that if Deeone truly understood the value of Tunde Ednut’s new citizenship, he would regret his earlier comments.

See the video here:

Reactions of fans to the Isaac Fayose's video

Reactions have trailed the video of what Isaac Fayose said in the video. Here are comments below:

@tobi_emonena wrote:

"So you don’t believe in Nigeria but you’re here making your money."

@sirk_baba said:

"Deeone God bless you for telling them the truth . If you don’t value what u have someone else will take it away from you let promote our country Nigeria 🇳🇬 is the best country in the world.

@iam_jabmayor stated:

“I pray for Grace."

@official_micky_omons said:

"American is overrated duo for me Australian, Canada and British passport is still the best."

@dadaadesojidisu commented:

"Not expect this coming from someone trying to go into elective office in Nigeria and brother of a former governor of a country you are talking down. Wow."

@omole._sola shared:

"Baba g is not about visas and visiting other countries. The value you place on a passport is the value you place on it yourself. I actually don't expect this from you. "

Tunde Ednut shares picture of car for giveaway

Legit.ng had reported that Tunde had given his fan a tip of the iceberg after showing the preparing going on for his birthday.

The blogger had announced the goods news to his fans a few days ago and shared the locations of the celebration.

He gave details about the car and the news excited his fans on social media as a few of them prayed to win the car.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng