Comedian Deeone has reacted to social media personality Tunde Ednut celebrating his American citizenship online

The former BBNaija reality star also advised Nigerians, sharing reasons why acquiring a second citizenship is not an achievement

Deeone's message to Nigerians, especially the youth, didn't go well with many, as they fired back at him

Nigerian comedian and former Big Brother Naija reality star, Deeone, whose real name is Aderombi Adedayo Martin, has sent a message to Nigerians, especially the youth, explaining why getting a second citizenship is not an achievement.

Deeone made this known while reacting to Instagram blogger and social media personality Tunde Ednut celebrating his American citizenship.

Deeone shares why acquiring a second citizenship is not an achievement.

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recently reported that Tunde Ednut posted a series of photos of himself dressed in America’s official colours of blue and red, posing in front of the US flag while holding up his US passport.

The Instagram blogger also disclosed that he received a special recognition award from the US president, showing off the Lifetime Achievement Award he got from ex-president Joe Biden.

Nigerian comedian Deeone weighs in on Tunde Ednut's US citizenship post.

Source: Instagram

Deeone, who congratulated Tunde Ednut, however, stated that it was not an achievement worth celebrating.

According to the former BBNaija housemate, the Nigerian passport is the best a Nigerian can get.

He added that while Tunde Ednut may now be an American, Nigeria made him, as he earns his money from the country.

"Nigerian youths stop celebrating another passport, Congratulations to Tunde Ednut, it is not a bad thing but it is not an achievement, getting another citizenship as a Nigerian no be achievement, if it happens fine, but no go out of your way. Nigerian passport is the best you can have as a Nigerian. Today Tunde Ednut dey celebrate him American citizenship but Nigeria e dey make him money," Deeone said in the video.

"Nigerian youths getting another citizenship, is not an achievement," he added in the caption of the video.

The video of Deeone reacting to Tunde Ednut's American passport is below:

Reactions as Deeone advises Nigerian youths

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, as many Nigerian netizens disagreed with Deeone's comment about having a second citizenship. Read the comments below:

shadytots said:

"Bro, it is an achievement o!"

callforthsix commented:

"@shadytots it’s not! Homeless people still choke for that America media!."

officialsemira said:

"But Deeone I thought you said Tunde should stop posting you, Y you come put mouth for him Passport matter and even put him picture too."

feco_lee01 reacted:

"Good things no dey sweet you bro."

iamjudeblaise commented:

"Becoming A Citizen Of The United State Is An Extremely Great Achievement. A Lot Of Us Are Abroad Today Cos Of How Damaged The Nigerian Economy Id And We Can’t Wait To Become Citizens Abroad And Hold Dual Citizenship. STOP THE ENVY!"

officialfemilokko said:

"Honestly, I love the fact that you congratulate him... The real take hone home from your words. "Don't be intimidated"... Eledumare bless Nigeria and elevate all of us successfully... Regards."

Davido pledges allegiance to America

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also recently reported that music star Davido pledged allegiance to the United States of America.

Davido dropped the comment while reacting to Tunde Ednut's announcement that he was now a US citizen.

“Celebrating another man's property... Nigeria do this one, failed country. After they'll say you're demarketing the country," a netizen said.

