Nigerian online critic, VeryDarkMan’s arrest was recently explained by EFCC’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale

During an interview, the EFCC’s media representative explained what VeryDarkMan did that led to his arrest

The video went viral on social media, and curious Nigerians had a series of questions for the anti-graft agency

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, has finally explained why online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, was arrested.

During a recent interview on News Central TV, Dele Oyewale was asked for the main reason VDM was arrested and whether it had to do with cyberbullying and money laundering.

EFCC's spokesperson Dele Oyewale answers questions on VDM's arrest. PHOTOS: @Officialefcc, @verydarkblackman / IG. @deleoyewale / X.

In response to that, the EFCC’s spokesperson explained that the commission has the right to investigate petitions raised against anybody, and VDM is not exempt.

Speaking further, Oyewale said the EFCC had reason to invite VeryDarkMan and to arrest him over the various petitions submitted against him.

Oyewale said the EFCC invited VDM, interrogated him and offered him bail conditions which he met and was allowed to go home. In his words:

“The EFCC has a right to investigate any petition raised against any Nigerian and the issue of Vincent Martins Otse (VDM) is no exception. He’s a suspect like any other suspect. We have a cause to invite him, to arrest him on a number of multiple petitions that have been forwarded to the commission. Ofcos we invited him, we interrogated him and we offered him bail conditions, and when he met them, we released him. When his charges are ready, we would file them before the court and he would be arraigned.”

The presenter then questioned the EFCC spokesperson about clarifying the charges against VDM. He said:

“So for now, are you saying there are no charges yet?”

Dele Oyewale responded that when VDM’s charges are ready, they will be filed before the court, and he will be arraigned. In his words:

“When we are ready to file the charges, there are processes and procedures. By the time the charges are ready and filed before the court and he’s arraigned, it would be a public document and everybody will see it. There’s no point preempting what is on ground, when we get to the river, we will cross it.”

See the video below:

Reactions as EFCC gives reason for VDM’s arrest

The video of the EFCC spokesperson's reason for VeryDarkMan’s arrest was met with a series of reactions from Nigerians.

Many of them queried the anti-graft agency, noting that VDM was not invited but kidnapped. Others also said it seemed the EFCC arrested the online critic without having any charges against him.

EFCC's spokesperson addresses VDM's arrest. Photos: @verydarkblackman.

Sheyii____ said:

“You invited him or you kidnapped him.”

I_am_mkz said:

“So you’re saying he hasn’t done anything but you will look for something so you can have an actual reason to arrest him?”

Ladyjasminec said:

“So you no get charges you arrest person? So what exactly did you arrest him for?”

Realblessingemmanuel said:

“So they don't have anything against him? Nawa ooooo.”

Silmdaddy_ said:

“This presenter is Ratel member, nice question 😂.”

Kefas_precious_ said:

“The presenter na ratel member 😂.”

Gino_2104 said:

“VDM is to clean bro 😎 you have nothing against him.”

Orie_grace said:

“You invited him or you kidnapped him? Na here una energy reach.”

4tune.o said:

“Arrest now, prepare charges later.”

Lovelyaisagbonhi said:

“You didn't invite him you people kidnapped him.”

Scenty_collection said:

“When “We” get to the river we will cross it keh? You and who Dey go river?”

