Verydarkman has reacted to a tweet by JAMB explaining the reasons for the mass failure in this year’s examination

He described their response as insensitive and irresponsible, while also blaming those who have supported JAMB despite the widespread failure

He further shared the tragic story of a girl who took her own life because of her poor performance in the examination

Social media activist Martin Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman (VDM), has reacted strongly to a tweet by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) regarding the outcome of this year’s examination.

Following widespread mass failure among candidates, some students reportedly attempted to take their own lives. In response, JAMB tweeted that the failure was due to a systemic error.

VDM slams critic over comment about students who failed JAMB. Photo credit@verydarkblackman/@jambh2

Source: Instagram

VDM, who recently clashed with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), described JAMB’s tweet as insensitive and irresponsible. He criticised the board’s social media handler, labelling them “foolish,” and blamed the examination body’s incompetence for driving many Nigerian students into depression after the results were released.

He further condemned the persistent systemic failures, highlighting how JAMB continuously offers excuses rather than accountability.

VDM questioned when Nigerians would begin holding their leaders responsible for such repeated negligence.

VDM recounts tragic death linked to JAMB results

Speaking about a girl who reportedly took her own life after seeing her results, VDM lamented that the tragedy was unnecessary but was caused by the depression following her failure in the exam.

He prayed for the girl’s soul to rest in peace and asserted that the country had failed her.

The activist added that JAMB’s tweet and the exam results had caused widespread distress among Nigerian students.

VDM send warning to parents and students over JAMB result. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

VDM responds to public reaction and blames the system

Commenting on the public discourse surrounding the results, VDM noted that many people mocked Nigerian students, blaming their alleged social media addiction for the failure.

He strongly rejected this narrative, placing the blame on the Nigerian system instead.

VDM also called out a critic who blamed students for the mass failure, attributing this to the fact that the JAMB registrar studied religious knowledge, implying a lack of understanding of the issue.

He concluded by urging students to consider taking legal action against examination bodies for their failures. He also called on other parents to take action in situations like that.

VDM also spoke about the timing of the examination and stated that it was the wrong timing for students to travel round.

See the Instagram video here:

Radiogad slams Verydarkman

Legit.ng had reported that the media personality had slammed Verydarkman for taking a swipe at the celebrities, who contributed money for Bobrisky after he was released from prison.

The activist had called out Don Jazzy, Funke Akindele and others who gave millions to Bobrisky as the crossdresser posted it in an appreciative message on Instagram.

In a video made by Radiogad, he gave Verydarkman a new name and said that he was just a hater because of what he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng