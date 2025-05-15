Music star Beyonce's mum Tina Knowles is on the lips of netizens following her latest revelation

Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles, has opened up about her decision to file for divorce from ex-husband Richard Lawson in her new memoir, "Matriarch".

The 71-year-old mother of Beyoncé and Solange wrote that she "woke up" one day in July 2023 and knew her marriage "needed to end".

According to People, despite acknowledging Richard's great qualities, Tina said she'd realised the relationship was "no longer positive for them and felt she deserved more."

According to Tina, she had spoken to Richard about her feelings, but it wasn't working, and she came to understand that she wanted to be happy and feel whole, cherished, loved, and respected.

Tina felt pressured to show others they could find a second chance at love, but ultimately chose herself and filed for divorce. She made the decision with a heavy heart but without malice, and hasn't lost sleep over it.

This marks a shift from her first marriage to Mathew Knowles, which ended in 2011 and left her feeling devastated. Tina's decision to prioritize her own happiness and well-being is a testament to her growth and self-awareness.

Beyoncé wins legal battle to Trademark daughter name

Recall that Tina's daughter Beyonce had won a long-running legal struggle to trademark her daughter's name, Blue Ivy.

Following a 12-year legal fight, The Trademark Official Gazette stated on December 31 that the global diva now has exclusive rights to her daughter's name.

Wedding planner Veronica Morales, who had used "Blue Ivy Events" for her firm since 2009, objected to the filing.

Tina Knowles marks Beyoncé & Jay Z’s 14th anniversary

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, celebrated her daughter's marriage milestone with a touching video tribute.

The proud mother posted the video on her Instagram page and referred to the celebrity power couple as her "inspiration" when it comes to relationships.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z tied the knot in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends on April 4, 2008.

