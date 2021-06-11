Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, has left social media users amused following a throwback post of her daughter

In the video posted on her Instagram page, Beyonce is seen performing a stunt while singing "Baby Boy" during her 2009 tour

Miss Knowles revealed in her post that the stunt had her seriously worried and even aged her 10 years

Tina Knowles-Lawson recently had a flashback of her superstar daughter Beyonce's performance that had her flipping out.

During the I Am... World Tour, Beyoncé was lifted via a harness and front-flipped multiple times in a row mid-air in a gold dress and heels while performing her song with Sean Paul, Baby Boy.

The singer's mum revealed the performance made her age 10 years. Photo credit: Kevin Mazur. Tina Knowles/Instagram

Miss Knowles shared the video that captured the impressive flips, on her Instagram page, revealing that the stunt aged her 10 years.

She wrote:

"Lord This tour was very stressful I prayed through this segment every night! And aged 10 years on this tour! As my fearless child flipped 20 times hundreds of feet into the air!! I was like "can't you just spin around on the stage"? Do you have to be so extra!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Reactions fro fans

The post left several social media users amused, many of whom had praises for the singer's dedication to giving her fans the best performances.

Below are some comments:

jacqueenin:

"Not you aging 10 years This tour was everything!! She never half steps and that’s why we love her."

dkuzla:

"Ms. Tina we ALL prayed with you."

lilyoese:

"Love the perspective of the mother. Extra Beyoncé"

shaunaoneill13:

"There was no need to worry, best be sure we are going to catch her if she falls!"

2warr__:

"You named her Beyoncé as in “beyond others”. Yes, she HAD TO BE EXTRA."

itsyagirlnat:

"Extranesss is why we love her she does it for the cheap seats way in the back!"

Just like mommy

Queen of pop Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy is following her footsteps and slowly embracing greatness at a young age.

The nine-year-old who made her musical debut in her mother’s video has bagged her first Grammy Award.

During the Sunday, March 14, award show, Blue was feted for Best Music Video category in Beyonce’s viral song Brown Skin Girl.

Source: Legit.ng